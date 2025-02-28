Analysis: Mysterious whale hoards $340 million worth of BTC, but is the best time to buy the dip yet?

By: PANews
2025/02/28 16:20
Bitcoin
BTC$109,600.13-1.90%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00155-1.89%

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Analysis: Mysterious whale hoards $340 million worth of BTC, but is the best time to buy the dip yet?

As the market plummets, the community is enthusiastic about bargain hunting

The cryptocurrency market has continued to plummet recently. As Bitcoin fell below the $80,000 mark, discussions about bottom fishing on social media have soared to the highest peak since July last year.

On-chain analysis platform Santiment posted on its X platform account on February 28 that by monitoring discussions among traders on social channels such as X, Reddit and Telegram from February 25 to 26, it was found that market sentiment showed strong confidence in this bottom-fishing.

Market bargain hunting interest has climbed to a seven-month high.

Mysterious whale hoards $340 million worth of BTC

According to data disclosed by community members on February 27, a mysterious whale address accumulated 4,000 BTC during the period when the price of Bitcoin fluctuated between $82,000 and $85,000. Based on the current market price of Bitcoin, the position is worth about $344 million.

Analysis: Mysterious whale hoards $340 million worth of BTC, but is the best time to buy the dip yet?

Saint Pump, a cryptocurrency analyst, confirmed that the whale address is one of the largest traders recognized in the industry - "Spoofy".

Spoofy continued to increase his holdings of BTC during the long bear market caused by the collapse of Luna stablecoin and the collapse of FTX exchange in 2022. On-chain data shows that the whale has purchased a total of 70,000 BTC during the process of Bitcoin price plummeting from $40,000 to $16,000.

Misfortunes never come singly, the macro-economy is once again in trouble

On February 25, Bitcoin fell below the $90,000 mark, the day after US President Trump announced that he would impose a 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico.

With Trump's threat to impose a 10% tariff on China on February 28 and other macroeconomic uncertainties, Bitcoin continued to give up its post-election gains and eventually fell below the psychological support level of $80,000.

Analysis: Mysterious whale hoards $340 million worth of BTC, but is the best time to buy the dip yet?

 Santiment's public opinion tracking system screens cryptocurrency vertical social media channels to capture the top ten keywords with the most significant increase in mentions in the past 14 days. Data source: Santiment

The market is reflexive, and it may not be the best time to enter the market

However, analysis platform Santiment pointed out that the market's surging enthusiasm for bottom-fishing may not be the best entry signal, because asset prices usually fluctuate in the opposite direction of expectations.

“Ideally, we are waiting for the market herd’s euphoria to subside, signaling that retail investors have incurred enough losses to create the conditions for a technical rebound,” Santiment said in its analysis.

“Market trends often go against the consensus of the group, so when market optimism gradually cools down and the voices of bargain hunting continue to weaken, it should be regarded as a potential bullish signal.”

Based on its methodology, Santiment’s public opinion monitoring system scans cryptocurrency vertical social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram to capture the top ten keywords with the largest month-on-month increase in mentions in the past two weeks.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin has fallen by more than 21% in the past 30 trading days and another 5% in the past 24 hours. The current price is about US$80,400; Ethereum's decline in the same period exceeded 30%, and it fell 7.54% in 24 hours, and is now trading around US$2,139.

“It would not be surprising if the current crypto asset prices fell further after the retail crowd flocked to the bargain hunting machine,” Santiment pointed out in a follow-up analysis.

Analysis: Mysterious whale hoards $340 million worth of BTC, but is the best time to buy the dip yet?

 Source: Santiment

When is the best time to buy at the bottom?

Santiment emphasized in its latest analysis: “Real bargain hunting opportunities often appear when the market group’s interest fades or even falls into despair. At this time, special attention should be paid to abnormal trading volume and large-amount transfer signals on the chain.”

According to Google Trends data, the search popularity of "bottom-fishing" showed typical market sentiment reversal characteristics in the week ending February 28. After soaring to a peak of 100 on February 26, the keyword's popularity has now fallen back to 49 points (out of 100).

Analysis: Mysterious whale hoards $340 million worth of BTC, but is the best time to buy the dip yet?

 Google Trends data shows that search interest in the investment term "bottom fishing" has surged recently.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0.010826+8.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07326-12.69%
Movement
MOVE$0.1093-3.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:42
Share
Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Nine major European banks are launching a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin, aiming for faster, low-cost payments by 2026.   Nine leading European banks have joined forces to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin. They are aiming to challenge the dominance of US-based stablecoins like USDT and USDC.  This stablecoin, fully compliant with the EU’s MiCA, will offer faster, […] The post Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Major
MAJOR$0.12005-8.03%
Unite
UNITE$0.0004003-0.04%
Wink
LIKE$0.007637-3.42%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 12:00
Share
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

PANews reported on September 26th that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $251 million on September 25th, Eastern Time, marking the fourth consecutive day of net outflows. Fidelity FETH saw a net outflow of $158 million, with a cumulative net inflow of $2.586 billion; Grayscale ETHE saw a net outflow of $30.2657 million, with a cumulative net outflow of $4.592 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF is US$25.591 billion, and its net assets account for 5.46% of the total market value of Ethereum, with a historical cumulative net inflow of US$13.373 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00007367-16.16%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00512-7.24%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 11:58
Share

Trending News

More

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

XRP Slump Worsens, Sheds 4% — Analyst Says Coin Can Rebound When This Happens