The True Value of Data Availability: Celestia’s Revenue Potential

By: PANews
2025/03/11 12:50

Author: DE Analytics

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

This article aims to explore Celestia's revenue potential, point out common misconceptions and narratives that are currently flawed or at least lack substance, and finally propose hypotheses to illustrate Celestia's true revenue potential.

“DA is a commodity”?

A common criticism I see about Celestia’s revenue model is that in the long run, DA (data availability) should be considered a commodity, meaning that fees will inevitably trend towards the bottom.

For this to be true, DA as a resource must be the same across all services. This is not the case for the following reasons:

Celestia DA ≠ any other DA

An important thing to note here is that Celestia not only provides DA, it also provides consensus for rollups. Obviously, some DA providers offer stronger security guarantees than others. Additionally, some providers will have stronger network effects. This alone differentiates the DA service, which means it is not a commodity by definition.

Let’s look at it from the perspective of rollup.

Rollup POV

Rollups are consumers of DA and consensus. They don’t just choose who is the cheapest, they also have to consider security. In addition, they want to use what everyone else is using so they know they won’t get scammed because it’s battle-tested.

Additionally, seeing other protocols switch can instill confidence, further differentiating DA providers from one another. This is a network effect in itself — one that cannot be forked and is difficult to replicate.

So DA is not a pure commodity – but how should it be valued?

Given that DA is not a commodity, it is reasonable for the transaction price to have a certain premium relative to its cost, but it should not be so high that Rollups are prevented from choosing it. After all, it should provide positive results for these rollups. Currently, this positive factor is a significant reduction in fees. Let’s take a look at these data:

Fees are intentionally low

You may have seen people complaining on Twitter that Celestia's current revenue is too low and its valuation is too high, even after a huge drop from its ATH. But they completely ignore that the current revenue is deliberately low. Here's why:

Gaining market share

Low fees are a strategic choice for Celestia to gain market share and beat competitors. The goal is to attract users with free DA, let them try the product, and then become dependent. Once you have a large number of users (rollup), monetization is not a problem. However, gaining users and beating competitors is difficult, which is why you can't set high fees at the beginning and expect a large influx of users.

Celestia co-founder Mustafa Al-Bassam once discussed this point.

Celestia's estimated annual income

Recently, Mustafa Al-Bassam started a discussion on the Celestia forum about whether to gradually increase the current fees. The first proposed increase was 4 times (possibly more), and the table shows fee increases ranging from 2 times to 128 times.

The True Value of Data Availability: Celestia’s Revenue Potential

There is also discussion about anchoring fees to USD and protecting them from TIA volatility. It is worth noting that this is just the beginning and there is still much discussion to be had.

Now that we have some figures available, we can try to assess DA fee income. This is a very difficult exercise, so some assumptions must be made.

Assumptions

As more modular projects enter mainnet, the total data released by Celestia will increase significantly (currently 1.5TB). So far, we have only seen Eclipse stress-test its chain, and more are expected in the future.

To provide some context, Initia, Movement, and Abstract are just some of the many projects laying the foundation for building killer apps. But what do all of these apps have in common? They will completely rely on having secure, fast, and cheap DA.

With this in mind, let's assume that Celestia will eventually publish 50TB of data per year and continue to grow.

TIA Revenue Estimates

The total amount of fees paid by TIA so far is 313,000. At TIA $3.2, that’s about $1 million. But again, these fees are intentionally set low.

If you raise the fee by 15x, it’s still much cheaper than ETH DA. Still a great choice for rollups without adding too much cost: ~66x cheaper than EIP-4844. While you can adjust it higher or lower, 15x is used as a baseline here.

Revenues are now $15 million.

Next, substitute the DA requirement into the formula:

$15 million x 50 TB = $750 million in annual revenue.

If the total figures released increase year-over-year, annual revenues could easily exceed $1 billion.

Final Thoughts

There are actually many variables that affect this calculation, and it's obviously not that simple. Increase or decrease certain variables, and the income will adjust accordingly. But since people like exact numbers, here's an exact number that most people can agree on.

Of course you can continue to tweak the numbers and come up with different revenues, but my personal view is that $1 billion in annual revenue is easily achievable.

The above is just my personal opinion, DYOR.

Related reading: Celestia is suspected of "pumping up shipments": selling coins is packaged as financing before large-scale unlocking

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Nine major European banks are launching a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin, aiming for faster, low-cost payments by 2026.   Nine leading European banks have joined forces to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin. They are aiming to challenge the dominance of US-based stablecoins like USDT and USDC.  This stablecoin, fully compliant with the EU’s MiCA, will offer faster, […] The post Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Major
MAJOR$0.11946-8.58%
Unite
UNITE$0.0004005--%
Wink
LIKE$0.007629-3.50%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 12:00
Share
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

PANews reported on September 26th that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $251 million on September 25th, Eastern Time, marking the fourth consecutive day of net outflows. Fidelity FETH saw a net outflow of $158 million, with a cumulative net inflow of $2.586 billion; Grayscale ETHE saw a net outflow of $30.2657 million, with a cumulative net outflow of $4.592 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF is US$25.591 billion, and its net assets account for 5.46% of the total market value of Ethereum, with a historical cumulative net inflow of US$13.373 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00007367-16.15%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00515-6.87%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 11:58
Share
SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

  SEC approves Hashdex ETF expansion to include XRP and SOL, diversifying its portfolio alongside BTC and ETH for investors.   The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the expansion of Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF. The approval now allows the fund to include XRP and Solana (SOL) alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum […] The post SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
XRP
XRP$2.7701-2.76%
Solana
SOL$196.78-3.40%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.05-3.31%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 12:30
Share

Trending News

More

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

XRP Slump Worsens, Sheds 4% — Analyst Says Coin Can Rebound When This Happens

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $258 million yesterday, while BlackRock IBIT saw a net inflow against the trend.