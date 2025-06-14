Brazilian Authorities Terminate Exemptions, Aims to Tax Crypto Held in Self Custody

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 01:30

Brazilian authorities issued a Provisional Measure that terminates the previous tax regime and introduces a new ruleset to tax all crypto-derived profits. The new rule also states that these measures apply to crypto held in self-custody wallets and digital assets held abroad.

Brazilian Government Announces New Crypto Tax Regime, Throws Self-Hosted Assets in the Mix

The Brazilian government has announced new tax rules for cryptocurrencies held both in the country and abroad. A Provisional Measure published on June 11 derogates the previous tax regime that established a lower floor for paying taxes linked to digital assets, and establishes a flat fee for all income derived from holding or trading these assets.

Provisional Measure 1,303 establishes that these gains will pay a flat fee of 17.5% as income tax, without exception. Before, crypto income was taxed only if the amount exceeded 35,000 reais (nearly $6,320) and was lower than 5 million reais (nearly $900,000) at 15%, 17.5% for volumes between 5 million reais and 10 million reais ($1,800,000); 20% for the range between 10 million and 20 million reais ($3,600,000); and 22% for volumes above 30 million reais ($5,400,000).

The measure points out that “all income, including net gains, obtained from transactions with virtual assets, including financial arrangements with virtual assets that are the digital representation of value negotiated or transferred by electronic means and used for payment or investment purposes” are included in this new regime.

In the same way, the document includes transactions and income produced by crypto held in self-custody wallets in its scope. This hints at the taxation of decentralized finance activities. Nonetheless, it doesn’t explain how this process will be carried out or how the relevant authorities will be able to tax these operations.

The calculation of these taxes will be made every quarter, and traders will be able to deduct previous losses. The measure comes as there is a public debate about the hike of the so-called financial transaction tax, and legislators were considering including crypto assets under the law’s umbrella to offset the increase to the cryptocurrency industry and its users.

Read more: Brazil Mulls Taxing Cryptocurrency to Offset Financial Transaction Tax Hike

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 Mid-Cap Altcoins Set to Outperform: The Best Crypto Buys Right Now

3 Mid-Cap Altcoins Set to Outperform: The Best Crypto Buys Right Now

The crypto market is heating up even with some daily swings, and a few mid-cap projects are starting to stand out. These are projects with market values in the hundreds of millions, not tiny micro-caps or giant blue chips.  Right now, three names in particular are drawing attention. Each is working in a different area
Capverse
CAP$0.11034-4.19%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00537-5.45%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001535-3.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 09:30
Share
Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey

Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey

The post Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rex-Osprey has successfully launched the first Ethereum staking ETF in the United States.  The new fund distinguishes itself as the first US ETF to pair spot ETH exposure with direct staking payouts. REX-Osprey passes Ethereum rewards to investors According to the release, the new ETF fund gives investors exposure to spot Ethereum while passing through monthly staking rewards. It holds a mix of directly staked ETH and exchange-traded products (ETPs) that also stake ETH. All ETH staking rewards are passed to investors, with none retained by Rex or Osprey. The ETH fund trades under the ticker ESK and is structured under the 1940 Act. Greg King, the CEO of REX Financial, said, “With ESK, we’re giving investors access to Ethereum plus staking rewards in the most broad-based US ETF format.” He explained that the launch of ESK is a continuation of the joint venture work of “introducing crypto staking through the ETF structure.” REX-Osprey is a partnership between REX Shares and Osprey Funds. The joint venture focuses on launching crypto-focused ETFs that give investors regulated access to digital assets. Competitors like BlackRock, Fidelity, and Franklin Templeton are still waiting for approval from the SEC. The Securities and Exchange Commission postponed rulings on staking features for Ethereum funds filed by these companies. Spot Ethereum ETFs in the US already manage close to $25 billion, with BlackRock’s ETHA holding the largest share. On September 25, Bitcoin ETFs recorded strong inflows, while Ethereum funds saw continued outflows. Bitcoin ETFs added more than $149 million in new money, led by BlackRock’s IBIT product. Ethereum ETFs lost about $79 million, showing weaker demand as investors pulled capital from ETH funds. Dogecoin and XRP ETFs go live through Rex-Osprey Last week, Rex-Osprey launched the first US based Dogecoin and XRP ETFs. The Dogecoin ETF trades under…
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01547+2.72%
REVOX
REX$0.039063-2.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017297+1.47%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 10:01
Share
Trump Jr.-Linked Thumzup Stock Sinks 7.7% After $2M Dogecoin Bet

Trump Jr.-Linked Thumzup Stock Sinks 7.7% After $2M Dogecoin Bet

Thumzup stock has fallen 7.7% after a $2M Dogecoin acquisition, as the firm expands into mining, treasury diversification, and new leadership in its shift toward digital assets.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.456-0.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 21:32
Share

Trending News

More

3 Mid-Cap Altcoins Set to Outperform: The Best Crypto Buys Right Now

Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey

Trump Jr.-Linked Thumzup Stock Sinks 7.7% After $2M Dogecoin Bet

REX-Osprey brings spot ETH and staking rewards to ETF market

‘Fees are flat’ – VC doubts Tom Lee’s $60K Ethereum outlook