The Future of Money by Coinbase: 2025 State of Crypto Summit Reveals Game-Changing Moves

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/13 22:20
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9129-4.51%
SQUID MEME
GAME$35.1641+4.65%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000116-21.08%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12196-2.79%

The 2025 State of Crypto Summit, hosted by Coinbase, is a landmark event. Held in New York City, it brought together over 400 leaders from finance, tech, and regulation. The summit’s focus was on shaping the future of cryptocurrency, with key announcements and discussions on industry trends.

Several significant announcements emerged from the summit, from Coinbase’s newly introduced One Card to regulatory clarity for future trading, aligning with Coinbase’s strategy to expand and integrate the Base ecosystem with traditional financial systems.

Major Announcements from the 2025 State of Crypto Summit

Coinbase One Card:

Coinbase announced the launch of the Coinbase One Card, a credit card offering up to 4% Bitcoin cashback on every purchase. This card is available exclusively to US members of Coinbase One, the platform’s subscription service costing $29.99/month. But now they also introduced a new Basic tier at $4.99/month or $49.99/year for cheaper access.

American Express will power this card, which will roll out in fall 2025. It will include perks like boosted rewards on USDC stablecoin holdings and higher staking rewards on the Base layer-2 network.

To be honest, that is one slick card. Looking good, Coinbase!!

DEX Integration:

Another major announcement was the integration of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) from Base into the main Coinbase app, enabling users to trade on-chain assets directly.

This will begin with the Base network only, but is expected to expand to other networks like Solana and Ethereum. The announcement has also led to a 35% surge in Aerodrome Finance (AERO), the leading DEX on Base.

What to Expect Going Forward?

Stablecoin Adoption and Market Trends:

The State of Crypto Summit 2025 reveals that 81% of crypto-aware SMBs are interested in using stablecoins, up from previous years. The number of Fortune 500 companies planning to use or interested in stablecoins has increased more than threefold compared to 2024, with over 161 million global stablecoin holders and a 54% year-over-year growth in supply.

Stablecoin transfer volumes hit record highs in December 2024 at $719 billion and April 2025 at $717.1 billion, surpassing Visa and Mastercard’s combined 2024 volume by 7.68%, reaching $27.6 trillion annually.

Regulatory Clarity and Future Trading:

A critical discussion point was regulatory clarity, with 90% of Fortune 500 executives agreeing it’s essential for innovation. GENIUS Act, or the stablecoin bill, was also mentioned as a potential step forward.

It is reported that Coinbase plans to launch CFTC-compliant perpetual futures trading in the US. This will expand its derivatives offerings while ensuring regulatory compliance, a move announced during the summit.

The post The Future of Money by Coinbase: 2025 State of Crypto Summit Reveals Game-Changing Moves appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 Mid-Cap Altcoins Set to Outperform: The Best Crypto Buys Right Now

3 Mid-Cap Altcoins Set to Outperform: The Best Crypto Buys Right Now

The crypto market is heating up even with some daily swings, and a few mid-cap projects are starting to stand out. These are projects with market values in the hundreds of millions, not tiny micro-caps or giant blue chips.  Right now, three names in particular are drawing attention. Each is working in a different area
Capverse
CAP$0.11088-3.93%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00538-5.28%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001546-3.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 09:30
Share
Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey

Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey

The post Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rex-Osprey has successfully launched the first Ethereum staking ETF in the United States.  The new fund distinguishes itself as the first US ETF to pair spot ETH exposure with direct staking payouts. REX-Osprey passes Ethereum rewards to investors According to the release, the new ETF fund gives investors exposure to spot Ethereum while passing through monthly staking rewards. It holds a mix of directly staked ETH and exchange-traded products (ETPs) that also stake ETH. All ETH staking rewards are passed to investors, with none retained by Rex or Osprey. The ETH fund trades under the ticker ESK and is structured under the 1940 Act. Greg King, the CEO of REX Financial, said, “With ESK, we’re giving investors access to Ethereum plus staking rewards in the most broad-based US ETF format.” He explained that the launch of ESK is a continuation of the joint venture work of “introducing crypto staking through the ETF structure.” REX-Osprey is a partnership between REX Shares and Osprey Funds. The joint venture focuses on launching crypto-focused ETFs that give investors regulated access to digital assets. Competitors like BlackRock, Fidelity, and Franklin Templeton are still waiting for approval from the SEC. The Securities and Exchange Commission postponed rulings on staking features for Ethereum funds filed by these companies. Spot Ethereum ETFs in the US already manage close to $25 billion, with BlackRock’s ETHA holding the largest share. On September 25, Bitcoin ETFs recorded strong inflows, while Ethereum funds saw continued outflows. Bitcoin ETFs added more than $149 million in new money, led by BlackRock’s IBIT product. Ethereum ETFs lost about $79 million, showing weaker demand as investors pulled capital from ETH funds. Dogecoin and XRP ETFs go live through Rex-Osprey Last week, Rex-Osprey launched the first US based Dogecoin and XRP ETFs. The Dogecoin ETF trades under…
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01549+3.12%
REVOX
REX$0.039649-0.09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017285+1.28%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 10:01
Share
REX-Osprey brings spot ETH and staking rewards to ETF market

REX-Osprey brings spot ETH and staking rewards to ETF market

Rex-Osprey has successfully launched the first Ethereum staking ETF in the United States.
REVOX
REX$0.039649-0.09%
Ethereum
ETH$3,964.26-1.73%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 09:52
Share

Trending News

More

3 Mid-Cap Altcoins Set to Outperform: The Best Crypto Buys Right Now

Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey

REX-Osprey brings spot ETH and staking rewards to ETF market

‘Fees are flat’ – VC doubts Tom Lee’s $60K Ethereum outlook

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining