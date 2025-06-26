Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $60.4085 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

PANews reported on June 26 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$60.4085 million yesterday (June 25, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$55.1809 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$5.463 billion.

The second is Bitwise ETF ETHW, with a single-day net inflow of US$5.2276 million. Currently, ETHW's total historical net inflow has reached US$351 million.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$9.913 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.37%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$4.127 billion.