Metaplanet increased its holdings by 1,234 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 12,345 bitcoins By: PANews 2025/06/26 11:08

PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by another 1,234 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 12,345 BTC.