Furious Arca CIO Slams Circle For “Measly” IPO Allocation, Vows To Cut All Ties

By: Insidebitcoins
2025/06/06 19:28
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.04%

Arca CIO Jeff Dorman has slammed USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle for giving the company a “measly” allocation during its initial public offering (IPO) yesterday, and vowed to cut all ties with the firm.

“I cannot believe our efforts to help you grow for years culminated in you giving us a joke, throwaway allocation,” Dorman wrote in an open letter entitled “F*ck you!” to Circle shared in a now-deleted X post.

That’s after Dorman said Arca placed an order to invest $10 million in Circle IPO shares months ago, but only received “a measly” $135,000 allocation, which is just 1.35% of the order. 

Circle

Circle Accused Of Favoring TradFi Investors During IPO

Dorman accused the stablecoin issuer of favoring traditional finance investors and institutions over Arca, who he claims has been a loyal backer of Circle over the years.

“You decide to give fat allocations to TradFi mutual funds and hedge funds who likely didn’t even read your prospectus, have no wallets, and will never use your product,” he wrote in the letter.

His comments come after Circle’s shares surged 168% following the company’s debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) yesterday, data from Yahoo Finance shows.

The IPO had substantial interest, and was oversubscribed and also upsized twice. Initially, the company wanted to sell shares for $25, but later decided to sell 32 million shares for between $27 and $28.

Dorman Says Arca Will Close Accounts With Circle

Usually, an oversubscribed funding round reduces the allocations investors were promised. Despite this, Dorman feels his company got the short end of the stick and said that Arca will close all of its clients’ accounts with the stablecoin issuer. 

“We will also tell all of our customers and LPs in our funds how Circle operates, and we hope they too pull their business from you,” he said in the letter to Circle.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Nine major European banks are launching a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin, aiming for faster, low-cost payments by 2026.   Nine leading European banks have joined forces to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin. They are aiming to challenge the dominance of US-based stablecoins like USDT and USDC.  This stablecoin, fully compliant with the EU’s MiCA, will offer faster, […] The post Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Major
MAJOR$0.1189-8.81%
Unite
UNITE$0.0004006--%
Wink
LIKE$0.007625-3.43%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 12:00
Share
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

PANews reported on September 26th that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $251 million on September 25th, Eastern Time, marking the fourth consecutive day of net outflows. Fidelity FETH saw a net outflow of $158 million, with a cumulative net inflow of $2.586 billion; Grayscale ETHE saw a net outflow of $30.2657 million, with a cumulative net outflow of $4.592 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF is US$25.591 billion, and its net assets account for 5.46% of the total market value of Ethereum, with a historical cumulative net inflow of US$13.373 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00007367-16.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00518-6.15%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 11:58
Share
SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

  SEC approves Hashdex ETF expansion to include XRP and SOL, diversifying its portfolio alongside BTC and ETH for investors.   The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the expansion of Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF. The approval now allows the fund to include XRP and Solana (SOL) alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum […] The post SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
XRP
XRP$2.7599-3.10%
Solana
SOL$196.19-3.75%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.051-3.31%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 12:30
Share

Trending News

More

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

XRP Slump Worsens, Sheds 4% — Analyst Says Coin Can Rebound When This Happens

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $258 million yesterday, while BlackRock IBIT saw a net inflow against the trend.