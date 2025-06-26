DePIN and enterprise-level cloud platform dKloud complete US$3.15 million financing, with Animoca Brands and others participating By: PANews 2025/06/26 09:12

CLOUD $0.10873 -1.06% JUNE $0.095 -15.92%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, DePIN and enterprise-level cloud platform dKloud have completed US$3.15 million in financing to date, with participation from Animoca Brands, Avalaunch, Blizzard, Brinc, Genesis Block Ventures Capital (GBV), Maven Capital, Pulsar, SMO Capital, Telos and Baboon VC. According to reports, dKloud is a decentralized cloud infrastructure platform that connects DePIN with enterprise-level information technology (IT). It enables enterprises to deploy applications using cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies without the operational burden of managing multiple systems. The platform also features a market where developers can contribute reusable tools and earn DKT tokens.