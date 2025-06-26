A newly created wallet withdrew $5.16 million worth of UNI tokens from Coinbase By: PANews 2025/06/26 09:21

UNI $7.579 -3.25% JUNE $0.095 -15.92% WALLET $0.02235 -4.03%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet withdrew 728,162 UNI (worth US$5.16 million) from Coinbase.