SharpLink Gaming, a listed company, continued to purchase 5,989 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past day By: PANews 2025/06/26 08:26

PANews reported on June 26 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, SharpLink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) continued to purchase 5,989 ETH (US$14.47 million) through Galaxy Digital over the past day or so. They have spent a total of $507 million to purchase and hold 194,000 ETH, with a total cost of about $2,611. The current floating loss is about $36 million.