FHFA Head Bill Pulte Orders Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac To Consider Crypto As Mortgage Asset

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/26 08:12
U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Bill Pulte has ordered Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to consider ways cryptocurrencies may be used in mortgage risk assessments, a Wednesday order from the FHFA reveals.

FHFA To Consider Crypto As Mortgage Asset, Bill Pulte Says

According to a June 25 X post from Pulte, the two government-sponsored enterprises will prepare a proposal considering “cryptocurrency as an asset for reserves in their respective single-family mortgage loan risk assessments” without first being converted to U.S. dollars.

However, only cryptocurrencies stored on a U.S.-regulated centralized exchange would be considered by the government agency.

“After significant studying, and in keeping with President Trump’s vision to make the United States the crypto capital of the world, today I ordered the Great Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to prepare their businesses to count cryptocurrency as an asset for a mortgage,” Pulte said.

“Today is a historic day in the cryptocurrency industry and the mortgage industry, whereby Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are now positioned to involve Cryptocurrencies in Mortgages,” he added. “Thank you President Trump for making the USA the crypto capital of the world!”

Crypto Advocates Celebrate Mainstream Adoption Win

Following the news, several key players across the digital asset industry celebrated the FHFA’s latest move.

Strategy founder Michael Saylor took to social media to praise Pulte’s decision, calling it a “defining moment for institutional BTC adoption and collateral recognition.”

“A truly historic day,” Saylor said. “The U.S. mortgage industry leads—and the global banking system will follow.”

Blockchain real estate company Propy also hailed the FHFA’s crypto consideration, labeling it a “huge step forward for crypto adoption in real estate.”

“Regulators are moving,” a Wednesday afternoon X post from Propy’s official account reads. “Markets are watching.”

With over 55 million Americans owning digital assets, it may only be a matter of time before crypto begins to play a mainstream role in unlocking access to homeownership.

