The Ethereum Foundation internally transfers 1,000 ETH to the associated address By: PANews 2025/06/25 18:06

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert , the Ethereum Foundation development team has internally transferred 1,000 ETH (about 2.4 million US dollars) to the associated address 0xc061…0B6d . The address currently holds a total of 7,000 ETH (about 17 million US dollars).