Immutable Co-founder: $IMX stakers are about to receive special benefits, but snapshots have not yet been taken By: PANews 2025/06/25 20:02

IMX $0.6908 -5.46% JUNE $0.095 -14.79% SOON $0.3268 -6.49% NOT $0.001536 -5.06%

PANews reported on June 25 that Immutable co-founder Robbie Ferguson posted on X that $IMX stakers will soon receive special benefits, but the specific snapshot time has not yet been announced.