Arbitrage bot PrintMoney was stolen on BNB Chain, losing $2 million By: PANews 2025/06/25 14:42

BNB $941,12 -6,43% JUNE $0,095 -14,79%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Paidun monitoring, the arbitrage robot PrintMoney was stolen on BNB Chain, losing $2 million worth of cryptocurrency.