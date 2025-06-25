Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Iranian conflict, Tether has frozen about 700 million USDT in 112 wallet addresses By: PANews 2025/06/25 12:57

PANews reported on June 25 that according to crypto analyst Cryptadamist, since the recent conflict between Israel and Iran, stablecoin issuer Tether has frozen 112 wallet addresses on the Tron and Ethereum networks. These wallets held a total of about 700 million USDT before being frozen. The top 40 wallets are all located on the Tron blockchain. The analysis pointed out that Iranian trading platforms mainly use USDT on the Tron network.