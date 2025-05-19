Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.19) By: PANews 2025/05/19 10:13

AI $0.1141 -6.09% MEME $0.00218 -3.62% MEMES $0.00006476 +1.34%

🗓5/19 Update: Virtuals' latest IPO yields 50 times the profit, and the points rules are criticized

moodeng, pnut and neiro continue to pull

$DPCORE mcp concept

$BULL gork's first meme

$LABUBU big IP, overseas snap up, ansen tweets

$LAUNCH New launchpad token

$ build dev.fun

$XBT (similar to the currency code for gold XAU)

$moonpig James Wynn calls ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!