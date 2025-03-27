Financial giants are flocking to issue stablecoins, and the duopoly of Tether and Circle will be broken

By: PANews
2025/03/27 18:40
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0001393-10.01%

Financial giants are flocking to issue stablecoins, and the duopoly of Tether and Circle will be broken

Original article: Pedro Solimano , DLNews

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

Traditional financial institutions continue to pour into the $238 billion stablecoin market, accelerating the restructuring of the industry's competitive landscape. Fidelity Digital Assets recently joined this track, marking a substantial layout of mainstream asset management institutions in this field. The following are the strategic dynamics and product progress of the current major market players:

Fidelity

According to people familiar with the matter, Fidelity Digital Assets, the crypto business unit of Fidelity Investments, has started stablecoin research and development testing. The institution manages $5 trillion in assets, and its entry into the market verifies the recognition of the stablecoin market by traditional asset management giants. This move comes at a time when the U.S. Senate is deliberating on a landmark regulatory bill, and policy breakthroughs may further activate market potential.

PayPal

PayPal launched its stablecoin PYUSD in 2023, taking the lead in integrating stablecoins into its platform. Users can buy, transfer or use PYUSD through the company's app or website, just like using a regular PayPal balance. The stablecoin currently has a market value of $791 million.

Robinhood

Thanks to the rapid growth of crypto asset trading, Robinhood achieved profitability in the fourth quarter, with cryptocurrency sales increasing by 700%. In November 2024, Robinhood partnered with cryptocurrency exchange Kraken and research firm Galaxy Digital to launch a stablecoin called USDG, which runs on the "Global Dollar Network" and provides returns to holders. Its market value has grown rapidly from $29 million at the beginning of the year to $166 million.

Ripple

Ripple launched its stablecoin RLUSD in December last year. Ripple, which has long used XRP for cross-border payments, plans to use this new currency to "provide stability and liquidity to its ecosystem." Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said at the launch of RLUSD that as U.S. regulation becomes clearer, stablecoins like RLUSD are expected to gain wider adoption. The market value of the stablecoin has grown to $176 million, just a fraction of XRP's $140 billion market value.

World Liberty Financial

Trump's cryptocurrency empire has also set its sights on the stablecoin field. On March 25, World Liberty Financial, a DeFi platform under his family, released details of its stablecoin USD1. The stablecoin will be backed by short-term U.S. Treasury bonds, U.S. dollar deposits and other cash equivalents, and will initially be issued on the Ethereum and BNB chains.

Standard Chartered Bank

Standard Chartered, a British bank with a deep presence in Asia, is developing a stablecoin pegged to the Hong Kong dollar. In February, the bank announced that it was working with Hong Kong Web3 company Animoca Brands and telecommunications provider HKT to develop the stablecoin. The stablecoin has not yet been officially launched on the market.

The scale may double within this year

Market data shows that stablecoins will process $16 trillion in transactions in 2024, with a total market value of $238 billion. Although Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC) still account for 85% of the market share, Bernstein analysts predict that the market size will double this year. In addition, a special report by researchers at the Atlanta Federal Reserve pointed out that such digital tools are playing an increasingly important infrastructure role in the trillion-dollar payment system. With the improvement of the regulatory framework and the establishment of technical standards, the stablecoin market may usher in a new round of explosive growth.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Nine major European banks are launching a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin, aiming for faster, low-cost payments by 2026.   Nine leading European banks have joined forces to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin. They are aiming to challenge the dominance of US-based stablecoins like USDT and USDC.  This stablecoin, fully compliant with the EU’s MiCA, will offer faster, […] The post Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Major
MAJOR$0.11936-9.01%
Unite
UNITE$0.0004017+0.34%
Wink
LIKE$0.00764-3.27%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 12:00
Share
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

PANews reported on September 26th that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $251 million on September 25th, Eastern Time, marking the fourth consecutive day of net outflows. Fidelity FETH saw a net outflow of $158 million, with a cumulative net inflow of $2.586 billion; Grayscale ETHE saw a net outflow of $30.2657 million, with a cumulative net outflow of $4.592 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF is US$25.591 billion, and its net assets account for 5.46% of the total market value of Ethereum, with a historical cumulative net inflow of US$13.373 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00007544-14.16%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00525-4.89%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 11:58
Share
SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

  SEC approves Hashdex ETF expansion to include XRP and SOL, diversifying its portfolio alongside BTC and ETH for investors.   The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the expansion of Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF. The approval now allows the fund to include XRP and Solana (SOL) alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum […] The post SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
XRP
XRP$2.749-3.76%
Solana
SOL$195.24-4.77%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.05-3.40%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 12:30
Share

Trending News

More

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

XRP Slump Worsens, Sheds 4% — Analyst Says Coin Can Rebound When This Happens

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $258 million yesterday, while BlackRock IBIT saw a net inflow against the trend.