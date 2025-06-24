Leading coin to watch as Ethereum and Bitcoin stall amid geopolitical tensions

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 21:53
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Little Pepe gains traction as macro tensions shift investor focus from Bitcoin to emerging crypto projects.

Macro events often play a bigger role than technical charts. When Bitcoin and Ethereum catch a bid, altcoins can struggle for attention. Conversely, when the market shudders at external shocks — such as the recent missile exchanges between Israel and Iran — major coins may hesitate while opportunistic investors pivot toward emerging projects. 

One such project capturing headlines right now is Little Pepe, whose ongoing presale has already drawn in over $1.7 million in funding.

Bitcoin and Ethereum take a breather

Bitcoin has long been viewed as “digital gold,” with Ethereum heralded as the engine for decentralized finance and smart contracts. Yet neither asset is immune to global uncertainty. Following the missile strikes between Israel and Iran, both BTC and ETH have tumbled for consecutive days on the charts, reflecting investors’ sentiment to reduce their risk-on sentiment. 

Investors can feel uncertain in this environment as they await clarity before investing. That’s precisely when undervalued coins with unique value propositions can steal the show. When heavyweights pause, investors scan for alternatives that offer excitement and differentiated utility. 

Over the past week, social media chatter and private group discussions have been buzzing about a meme-based Layer-2 chain that promises to turn the usual token narrative on its head. Rather than merely borrowing the energy of existing blockchains, this newcomer has crafted a self-contained ecosystem that directly addresses the needs of meme coin fans, DeFi enthusiasts, and those chasing the next wave of on-chain innovation.

Little Pepe: More than just a meme

Enter Little Pepe, a token purpose-built for a dedicated Layer-2 network infused with meme culture. Far from the simple amusement of previous frog-themed coins, this project has laid out a thoughtful roadmap for growth, liquidity, and broad community participation. 

The presale is currently in its third stage, priced attractively at $0.0012 per token, and has already generated energy equivalent to many established protocols, evidenced by the more than $1.7 million raised so far.

Little Pepe is committed to fee-free, frictionless trading on a blockchain optimized for speed and resistance to predatory bots. Users won’t encounter sniping scripts preempting liquidity pools; instead, they’ll enjoy near-instant transactions and minimal network costs. The developers have also allocated resources to secure listings on top centralized exchanges at launch, ensuring ample market depth and easy access for newcomers.

Another key reason Little Pepe is attracting savvy investors is its allocation model, which avoids excessive taxation and opaque reserves. 

Moreover, the team’s roadmap reads like a launchpad for continuous innovation. Early phases focus on building a thriving presale community, followed by strategic exchange listings and marketing campaigns designed to spark wider awareness. 

In later stages, the plan is to roll out a dedicated meme launchpad, enabling creators to issue their tokens on Little Pepe’s chain. This fusion of entertainment and utility positions the network for sustained interest long after the initial buzz.

Riding the next wave of meme innovation

Little Pepe embraces the humor of internet culture while providing utility to the crypto space. In markets where the giants have paused, this fresh ecosystem offers both a playground for meme enthusiasts and a utility-rich framework for DeFi pioneers.

Investing $400 into Little Pepe today could secure more than 333,000 tokens at the current presale price. Should the project execute its exchange listing plans and ecosystem rollouts smoothly, even a modest bump in visibility could produce exponential returns for participants. That sort of potential return is precisely what investors seek when BTC and ETH charts flatten out amid global turmoil.

Conclusion

Predicting the market’s reaction to heightened tensions is a fool’s errand. Still, history has proven that the biggest wins often happen when fear is at its peak. By allocating a portfolio for Little Pepe, investors are taking a shot at history, leaving room to ride the next big wave.

Little Pepe isn’t just another meme token; it’s built on solid Layer-2 tech and has already received over $1.7 million in presale funding. Those curious about where meme culture and serious blockchain innovation intersect, this is one worth watching. As headlines turn to the latest Israel–Iran tensions, remember that resilience and creativity tend to outpace legacy credentials. Sometimes, the projects born in uncertainty are the ones that redefine an entire market. Little Pepe may just be the token that proves how agility, humor, and thoughtful design can thrive when the market’s biggest names take a breather.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and Twitter (X).

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

PANews reported on September 26th that according to Yujin, a whale / institutional entity, which has profited $ 76.05 million through ETH trading, has recently continued to purchase ETH in batches, totaling 60,333 tokens at an average price of $ 4,256 , spending $ 257 million. This leaves a current loss of approximately $ 20 million. The institution purchased ETH in batches from September 20th to 26th at prices of $ 4,484 , $4,298 , $4,133 , and $ 3,965 , respectively. Previously, in June , it purchased 132,000 ETH at an average price of $ 2,540 and sold them in batches at an average price of $ 2,923 , generating a profit of approximately $ 50 million.
PANews2025/09/26 09:18
The global crypto market cap rose 2% to $4.2 trillion on Thursday, lifted by Bitcoin’s steady climb toward $118,000 after the Fed delivered its first interest rate cut of the year. Gains were measured, however, as investors weighed the central bank’s cautious tone on future policy moves. Bitcoin last traded 1% higher at $117,426. Ether rose 2.8% to $4,609. XRP also gained, rising 2.9% to $3.10. Fed Chair Jerome Powell described Wednesday’s quarter-point reduction as a risk-management step, stressing that policymakers were in no hurry to speed up the easing cycle. His comments dampened expectations of more aggressive cuts, limiting enthusiasm across risk assets. Traders Anticipated Fed Rate Trim, Leaving Little Room for Surprise Rally The Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-to-1 to lower the benchmark lending rate to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%. The sole dissent came from newly appointed governor Stephen Miran, who pushed for a half-point cut. Traders were largely prepared for the move. Futures markets tracked by the CME FedWatch tool had assigned a 96% probability to a 25 basis point cut, making the decision widely anticipated. That advance positioning meant much of the potential boost was already priced in, creating what analysts described as a “buy the rumour, sell the news” environment. Fed Rate Decision Creates Conditions for Crypto, But Traders Still Hold Back Andrew Forson, president of DeFi Technologies, said lower borrowing costs would eventually steer more money toward digital assets. “A lower cost of capital indicates more capital flows into the digital assets space because the risk hurdle rate for money is lower,” he noted. He added that staking products and blockchain projects could become attractive alternatives to traditional bonds, offering both yield and appreciation. Despite the cut, crypto markets remained calm. Open interest in Bitcoin futures held steady and no major liquidation cascades followed the Fed’s decision. Analysts pointed to Powell’s language and upcoming economic data as the key factors for traders before building larger positions. Powell’s Caution Tempers Immediate Impact of Fed Rate Move on Crypto Markets History also suggests crypto rallies after rate cuts often take time. When the Fed eased in Dec. 2024, Bitcoin briefly surged 5% cent before consolidating, with sustained gains arriving only weeks later. This time, market watchers are bracing for a similar pattern. Powell’s insistence on caution, combined with uncertainty around inflation and growth, has kept short-term volatility muted even as sentiment for risk assets improves. BitMine’s Tom Lee this week predicted that Bitcoin and Ether could deliver “monster gains” in the next three months if the Fed continues on an easing path. His view echoes broader expectations that liquidity-sensitive assets will outperform once the cycle gathers pace. For now, the crypto sector has digested the Fed’s move with restraint. Traders remain focused on signals from the central bank’s October meeting to determine whether Wednesday’s step marks the beginning of a broader policy shift or just a one-off adjustment
CryptoNews2025/09/18 13:14
PANews reported on September 26th that, according to CoinDesk, Citi's latest report raised its baseline forecast for stablecoin issuance by 2030 to $1.9 trillion, potentially reaching $4 trillion in a bull market scenario. The report states that if stablecoins achieve a circulation velocity similar to fiat currencies, annual transaction volume could reach $100 trillion to $200 trillion. Citi notes that bank tokens (such as deposit tokens) are expected to surpass stablecoins in transaction volume in the future due to regulatory compliance and real-time settlement requirements. The US dollar remains the dominant on-chain currency, with Hong Kong, the UAE, and other regions serving as hubs for innovation and experimentation. Citi believes that stablecoins, bank tokens, and central bank digital currencies will coexist, reshaping financial infrastructure.
PANews2025/09/26 08:49
