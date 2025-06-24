Hut 8 Expands Bitcoin-Collateralized Credit Line to $130 Million

By: PANews
2025/06/24 19:24
PANews reported on June 24 that according to GlobeNewswire , Hut 8 announced that it had signed the third revised and restated credit agreement with Coinbase Credit, Inc. , increasing the Bitcoin pledge credit line from $ 65 million to $ 130 million and extending the maturity date to July 16 , 2026. This adjustment not only increased non-dilutive capital, but also changed the interest rate from a floating rate to a fixed rate of 9.0% , further reducing the cost of funds.

