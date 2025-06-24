Iran says ceasefire between Israel and Iran enters implementation phase By: PANews 2025/06/24 12:40

JUNE $0.095 -0.41%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cailian News Agency citing CCTV News, CCTV reporters learned on the 24th local time that the ceasefire between Israel and Iran has entered the implementation stage. The Islamic Republic News Agency of Iran reported the above news on the same day.