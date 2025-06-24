U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

By: PANews
2025/06/24 10:01
Union
U$0.008086-1.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.499-2.11%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.095-0.41%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03144-6.06%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and nine Democratic lawmakers proposed the Curbing Official Income and Non-Disclosure Act (COIN Act), which intends to prohibit President Trump and public officials from issuing, promoting or endorsing cryptocurrencies within 180 days to 2 years before and after their terms. The proposal is a direct response to the $57.4 million in revenue disclosed by World Liberty Financial (WLF), a crypto platform associated with President Trump's family, and the USD1 stablecoin launched by WLF in March this year.

The bill specifically targets payment stablecoins and requires the expansion of the existing STOCK Act reporting scope to include digital assets. Congresswoman Maxine Waters has previously proposed a similar "Stop Trump Crypto Corruption Act," but the Democrats in both houses are in the minority, and the bill's prospects for passage are in doubt.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to The Block , US SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated at a Georgetown University conference that the SEC will investigate and enforce the law regarding conflicts of interest in the crypto industry. Atkins stated that if conflicts of interest are discovered, standards will be established and they will be investigated and dealt with. Regarding the Trump family's crypto project, World Liberty Financial ( WLF ), and related transactions, Atkins stated that he could not comment on specific companies or products, but emphasized that the SEC has a responsibility to act in accordance with existing regulations. Furthermore, Atkins has promoted the "Innovation Exemption" and " Project Crypto " to improve digital asset regulation.
Union
U$0.01056-0.33%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.04645-11.67%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.497-1.61%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:36
Share
Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

What prompted Tether to proceed with this move, and why did they choose Ethereum for the USDT mint?
1
1$0.009703-28.13%
Movement
MOVE$0.1099-4.43%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.99%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 08:00
Share
Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Guthix analysis, Aster Exchange hard-coded the XPL contract index price to $1 and set the mark price cap at $1.22. After the price cap was removed, the XPL price instantly soared to $4, while prices on other platforms remained stable. Previously, the official said that the incident was due to serious negligence of the exchange operator, not a security vulnerability or attack. A comprehensive review has been launched and compensation has been promised to affected users. User funds are safe.
Plasma
XPL$1.1617+480.85%
Aster
ASTER$1.7999-20.66%
Capverse
CAP$0.11091-3.74%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:09
Share

Trending News

More

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

OpenAI releases GDPval to assess AI's economic value task performance

Urgent Clarity: SEC Targets Crypto Conflicts of Interest with New Rules