Democratic senator introduces bill to address Trump’s crypto ties By: PANews 2025/06/24 04:00

TRUMP $7.491 -1.77% MEMECOIN $0.001194 -3.00% HOUSE $0.007905 -10.20%

The proposed bill from Senator Adam Schiff followed similar legislation in the House of Representatives from Maxine Waters in response to the president's memecoin dinner.