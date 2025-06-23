Circle's stock price exceeds $260, with a total market value of approximately $58 billion By: PANews 2025/06/23 21:57

PANews reported on June 23 that the U.S. stock market showed that Circle's share price broke through $260 and is now $261, up more than 9% on the day, with a total market value of about $58 billion, close to USDC's total circulating market value of $61.2 billion.