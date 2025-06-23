Self Chain announces removal of founder Ravindra Kumar from CEO position By: PANews 2025/06/23 18:47

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block, Self Chain announced that its founder Ravindra Kumar was dismissed from his position as CEO because he was suspected of leading an over-the-counter fraud scheme totaling $50 million. The scam has attracted investors by selling low-priced GRT, APT, SUI and other tokens through Telegram since November last year, and later evolved into a typical Ponzi structure. OTC platform Aza Ventures said that Kumar was suspected of being the mastermind of the pseudonym "Source 1". Kumar denied the accusation and said that a lawyer would respond . The project party has announced that it is no longer associated with Self Chain.