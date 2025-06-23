Cointelegraph Suffers Similar Cyberattack After CoinMarketCap – What’s Going On?

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/23 14:01
ChainAware
AWARE$0.003002-12.22%
RealLink
REAL$0.06105-3.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07388-12.59%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01152-4.95%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016938-1.06%

Users visiting the Cointelegraph website on Sunday were confronted with a deceptive pop-up claiming they had won token rewards.

The pop-up message appeared to be part of a legitimate Cointelegraph promotion and told visitors they had been randomly selected to receive 50,000 “CTG” tokens, valued at over $5,000.

The offer seemed polished and convincing, featuring the company’s branding and interface elements that mimicked real airdrop campaigns.

It included a countdown timer and prompts to connect crypto wallets, standard elements in genuine token distribution efforts. However, the entire experience was fabricated by attackers.

A similar front-end attack appeared on CoinMarketCap over the weekend.

Security Firm Flags CoinTelegraph Frontend Hack Originating From Ad System

Scam Sniffer, a blockchain security firm, flagged the breach and posted a public alert, warning that Cointelegraph’s frontend had been compromised.

“Please be cautious,” the firm tweeted, alongside screenshots of the injected code and the fake airdrop interface. The scam was likely designed to trick users into granting wallet permissions, ultimately allowing hackers to drain all funds.

Cointelegraph later confirmed the breach and issued a warning. The company urged users not to interact with the fraudulent pop-up and emphasized that it has never issued a “CTG” token or launched an initial coin offering. It also assured readers that a fix was underway.

According to Scam Sniffer, the malicious JavaScript code came from the site’s advertising system rather than its core infrastructure.

Hackers Shift From Emails to Embedded Ads as Scam Tactics Evolve

The file, served via Cointelegraph’s ad partner, contained wallet-draining scripts disguised as standard ad delivery code. This technique has become more common in recent months as attackers seek to exploit vulnerabilities in trusted platforms’ third-party systems.

The scam interface showed a fake reward worth $5,490 and labeled the transaction process as “secure,” “instant,” and “verified.” Once users clicked to connect their wallet, the script triggered a function that could initiate approvals and transfers without the user’s informed consent.

These types of attacks are particularly dangerous because they appear on well-known, trusted websites. Many users assume such platforms have adequate security measures and may let their guard down. This makes ad-based exploits far more effective than phishing links sent through email or social media.

Fake CTG Token Never Existed on Major Exchanges or Blockchains

The CTG token mentioned in the scam does not exist on CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, or any legitimate exchange. Neither is there a record of it on Ethereum or other major blockchains. These red flags may be obvious to veteran users, but newer entrants to the space are often unaware of what to look for in a legitimate token offering.

Similar breaches have been reported across the crypto space. CoinMarketCap too experienced a comparable incident this month, where attackers embedded a wallet-draining link into a front-facing promo box on the site. In that case too, the compromise stemmed from third-party code, not the core platform.

As more crypto companies depend on external ad services, their surfaces for attack increase dramatically. Even if a platform is secure at the application level, malicious scripts delivered through external partners can easily bypass protections. The growing trend has prompted calls for stricter auditing of third-party integrations and more robust sandboxing of external content.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to The Block , US SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated at a Georgetown University conference that the SEC will investigate and enforce the law regarding conflicts of interest in the crypto industry. Atkins stated that if conflicts of interest are discovered, standards will be established and they will be investigated and dealt with. Regarding the Trump family's crypto project, World Liberty Financial ( WLF ), and related transactions, Atkins stated that he could not comment on specific companies or products, but emphasized that the SEC has a responsibility to act in accordance with existing regulations. Furthermore, Atkins has promoted the "Innovation Exemption" and " Project Crypto " to improve digital asset regulation.
Union
U$0.010492-1.19%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0463-11.53%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.518-1.20%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:36
Share
Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

What prompted Tether to proceed with this move, and why did they choose Ethereum for the USDT mint?
1
1$0.009701-32.29%
Movement
MOVE$0.1102-4.00%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.99%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 08:00
Share
Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Guthix analysis, Aster Exchange hard-coded the XPL contract index price to $1 and set the mark price cap at $1.22. After the price cap was removed, the XPL price instantly soared to $4, while prices on other platforms remained stable. Previously, the official said that the incident was due to serious negligence of the exchange operator, not a security vulnerability or attack. A comprehensive review has been launched and compensation has been promised to affected users. User funds are safe.
Plasma
XPL$1.1756+487.80%
Aster
ASTER$1.8071-19.98%
Capverse
CAP$0.11136-3.40%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:09
Share

Trending News

More

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

OpenAI releases GDPval to assess AI's economic value task performance

Urgent Clarity: SEC Targets Crypto Conflicts of Interest with New Rules