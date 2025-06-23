Data: Last week, listed companies increased their holdings of 12,400 bitcoins, and mining produced 3,150 bitcoins By: PANews 2025/06/23 14:14

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Bitcoin Historian statistics, listed companies increased their holdings of 12,400 bitcoins last week, while mining produced 3,150 bitcoins last week.