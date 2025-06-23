Abraxas Capital is suspected to have made a profit of $79.92 million by shorting 5 tokens including BTC and ETH By: PANews 2025/06/23 09:23

BTC $109,763.86 -2.56% JUNE $0.095 -0.41% ETH $3,956.17 -3.24%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by The Data Nerd, two wallets (belonging to Abraxas Capital) have currently obtained a total of approximately US$79.92 million in unrealized profits by shorting BTC, ETH, HYPE, SUI and SOL.