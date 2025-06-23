Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

By: PANews
2025/06/23 07:30
DeepBook
DEEP$0.104625-9.48%

Source: Bitpush

As an Ethereum Layer2 chain fully supported by Coinbase, the Base chain ecosystem is quietly gaining popularity. From Coinbase's own strategic integration of Base, to the trial of traditional financial institutions such as JPMorgan Chase, to the continuous expansion of real-world payment scenarios, the Base chain is moving from technical infrastructure to more extensive practical applications. This article will briefly analyze the recent important progress of the Base chain and sort out the projects worth paying attention to in the current ecosystem.

Coinbase’s platform integration: driving on-chain assets mainstream

Coinbase has recently continued to promote the integration of Base chain into its core product logic. According to Jesse, the head of Base chain, in the future, users can directly use the account balance in the Coinbase application to interact with the Base chain project without complicated on-chain operations. This integration strategy has brought two significant changes:

Lower user threshold: A seamless trading interface similar to the centralized experience makes it easier for ordinary users to access decentralized applications.

Potentially high liquidity: Once the Base chain project is supported, it can quickly cover tens of millions of Coinbase users, providing an important starting point for early applications.

In addition, Max Branzburg, head of product at Coinbase, has publicly stated that the company is planning to integrate tens of thousands of on-chain assets into the Coinbase main application to build a more complete on-chain asset trading closed loop.

Real-world breakthrough: Shopify opens USDC payment

In June 2025, the e-commerce platform Shopify announced that it would cooperate with Coinbase and Stripe to allow merchants to accept USDC payments on the Base chain, covering consumers in more than 30 countries around the world. This is the first time that the Base chain has entered the mainstream payment system on a large scale, which also means that its potential influence is expanding from crypto-native users to the broader Internet economy.

Financial giants intervene: JPMorgan Chase pilots issuance of "compliant stablecoins"

What is more noteworthy is the attitude of traditional financial institutions. JPMorgan Chase recently tested issuing its "deposit token" (JPMD) on the Base chain to represent US dollar deposits. Such assets may have the ability to bear interest in the future and comply with regulatory compliance. JPMD is seen as an alternative to traditional stablecoins. If it goes well, it is likely to become an important foothold for traditional institutions such as banks, securities firms, and payment platforms to "go on the chain."

Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

As the Base chain welcomes its "gold master" moment, potential projects within the ecosystem also deserve our attention.

1. Aerodrome (AERO)

The core DEX on the Base chain adopts the ve(3,3) model and formulates liquidity incentives through voting and depth.

The current TVL has reached 990 million US dollars, making it the largest AMM protocol on the Base chain

After integration with Coinbase App, the number of users and transaction volume increased further

2. Spark Protocol: A lending platform based on Compound

Spark is a lending protocol initiated by MakerDAO community members and developed based on the Compound v3 engine. It has been officially deployed to the Base chain. Its design goal is to optimize the traditional lending model, make strategy execution more flexible, and be suitable for a variety of asset allocation needs.

More flexible interest rate mechanism: Compared with traditional Compound, Spark has optimized the interest rate model, which can dynamically adjust the borrowing cost according to market changes and better support leveraged trading and re-pledge of stablecoin assets.

Rich asset support: The platform supports lending of mainstream stablecoins including DAI and USDC, which is suitable for stable fund management needs.

TVL performance: As of June 2025, Spark’s total locked value on the Base chain has reached $410 million, ranking among the top lending platforms in the ecosystem and is one of the most robust protocols on the chain.

3. Stargate Finance: A cross-chain bridge hub on the Base chain

Stargate is the core bridging protocol in the LayerZero ecosystem. It has now been fully connected to the Base chain, providing a secure and efficient underlying channel for inter-chain asset flows.

Seamless cross-chain functionality: Users can perform one-click asset transfers between Base and main chains such as Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Optimism, which is suitable for DeFi users, asset arbitrageurs, and multi-chain strategy accounts.

Improved status of the settlement layer: As stablecoins such as USDC, HUSD, and DAI gradually gather on the Base chain, Stargate has become an important channel to support cross-chain transfers of these assets and capital repatriation.

Clear ecological positioning: Stargate not only improves the external interoperability of the Base chain, but also attracts more developers to build application protocols integrated with it.

According to DefiLlama data, Stargate's TVL on the Base chain is currently stable at around US$120 million, ranking among the top cross-chain protocols.

4. Moonwell: A lending protocol that focuses on user experience and security

Moonwell is one of the few lending platforms on the Base chain that is designed with ordinary users as the core object, emphasizing security, transparency and ease of use.

Dual safety mechanism: The platform integrates Chainlink oracle and Gauntlet risk model, which can adjust parameters in time when asset prices fluctuate violently to reduce liquidation risks.

Education-friendly design: Moonwell provides detailed user guides and community governance transparency, which not only attracts novice users to participate in lending, but also encourages users to participate in governance proposals.

· Integration with Coinbase Smart Wallet: Recently, Moonwell has been connected to Coinbase Smart Wallet. Users can directly operate loans in the Coinbase App without mnemonics, which greatly reduces the threshold for use.

Development: As of mid-June, Moonwell’s TVL on the Base chain has been growing steadily, currently at approximately $64 million, with a stable overall growth trend and long-term accumulation potential.

summary

The Base chain is gradually evolving from a single technical infrastructure to a bridge connecting centralized trading platforms, payment scenarios, traditional financial institutions and crypto users. For ordinary investors, paying attention to the development of the Base chain ecosystem may mean gaining a forward-looking perspective on the next round of public chain narratives or user migration trends. Although the projects mentioned above are at different stages of development, they have all shown some progress in community activity, technical design or capital support. Of course, risks in the crypto market always exist, and it is recommended to make decisions after in-depth research.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics

Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics

Blockstream CEO Adam Back took to X to send an important notice to critics of the Bitcoin P2P node system. The post Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics appeared first on Coinspeaker.
NODE
NODE$0.05963-8.48%
Suilend
SEND$0.4501-8.03%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 23:09
Share
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Could Drop to $100K If Support Gives Way

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Could Drop to $100K If Support Gives Way

Highlights: Bitcoin is trading at the $111,534 support level A push through this support could see BTC drop to $100k in the short term Fears that markets are overextended could trigger such a correction  Bitcoin (BTC) is in the red today, down by 0.54% to trade at $111,949.68. This reflects the correction across the broader market in the last 24 hours. A surge has followed the price correction in trading volumes. They are up by 5.74% to trade at $51.54 billion. This could indicate that holders are liquidating their holdings in the short term. It aligns with the growing sentiment that the market could be headed for a correction after an overextended rally.  The ongoing minor selloff in BTC is also reflected in the number of liquidations in the last 24 hours. In this period, total cryptocurrency market liquidations have shot up to $1.8 billion, with Bitcoin taking up 17% of these liquidations. September has a reputation for pain in crypto, and this year is proving no different. A sudden cascade of liquidations has rattled both majors and alts. Let’s see the details on-chain 1. 𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 $1.8BThe crypto market witnessed one of its biggest… pic.twitter.com/d6OnRR2P7F — Donnie (@Donnie100x) September 25, 2025 Analysts Point to Short-Term Profit-Taking as Driver of Correction Analysts attribute this correction to short-term profit-taking rather than a change in fundamentals. One analyst has noted that the correction in the price of Bitcoin is due to an unwinding of leverage in the market. At the same time, long traders are not taking new positions in the market. This is because Bitcoin is trending towards support, and many are waiting to see if the support holds. If the support fails and traders expect the price to drop below $100k, then short sellers could get bolder, further triggering a downside cascade in Bitcoin price. Such sentiment could be driven by recent remarks by the Fed Chairman that assets are overvalued. Essentially, bulls have less incentive to take long positions than short positions. FED Chair Jerome Powell admitted today that equity prices are “fairly highly valued!”– Interesting choice of words, "the most overvalued ever" = “fairly highly valued!” pic.twitter.com/q0qSQNthvh — BraVoCycles Newsletter (@BraVoCycles) September 23, 2025 Start of Monetary Easing Cycle Could Send BTC Higher However, in the long term, Bitcoin will likely continue going higher. The fundamentals and the broader macro environment support long-term upside momentum. Starting with the macro environment, the Federal Reserve recently cut interest rates by 0.25 basis points. While it is small and unclear when the next rate hike will take place, the move has strong significance. JUST ANNOUNCED: The Federal Reserve has just CUT RATES by 0.25%. Thanks, President Trump! #BullMarket Fed Chair Jerome Powell: "Today, the Federal Open Market Committee decided to lower our policy interest rate by 1/4 percentage point." THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA BEGINS RIGHT… pic.twitter.com/2Y6HImPR4q — AJ Huber (@Huberton) September 17, 2025 It indicates that the monetary easing cycle has started overall and that interest rates will keep going lower into 2026. The result is that in the near future, liquidity will keep flowing into risk-on assets such as stocks and cryptocurrencies. As the number one cryptocurrency, BTC could see its value increase significantly in the short to medium term as liquidity flows into the market.  Government Policy Increasingly Favors Bitcoin Growth There is also the fact that governments are now increasingly pro-cryptocurrencies. The US recently had a roundtable of cryptocurrency industry leaders to discuss anchoring a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve into law. In many other countries, regulations are getting clearer and favor cryptocurrency investments, particularly Bitcoin. Michael Saylor just went live on CNBC calling for the USA to buy 1 million Bitcoin. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Digital gold for a digital nation. #Bitcoin #BTC #Crypto pic.twitter.com/QsXtz5TjF0 — Michczy (@czy_mich) September 23, 2025 This is a big deal as it incentivizes institutional money to continue investing in Bitcoin in the future. This could see Bitcoin rally to new highs in the future. The growing inflows into ETFs further add to the underlying demand for Bitcoin in the future. It makes the case for rally to prices above $130k in the short term.  Technical Analysis – BTC Trading at Critical Support After the correction in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin is trading at the $111,534 support. If bears push Bitcoin through this support, a correction to prices as low as $100k could follow. Source: TradingView On the other hand, if there is a rebound off the $111,534 support, then a rally to $113,822 resistance could follow. A strong rebound through this resistance could pave the way for a rally to $116,093 in the short term. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,036.06-3.24%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02867-4.56%
RedStone
RED$0.478-9.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 22:31
Share
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$586 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$586 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on September 25th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $586 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $63.09 million in long positions and $522 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $91.17 million, and for ETH, $226 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,036.06-3.24%
Ethereum
ETH$3,905.19-6.52%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 23:30
Share

Trending News

More

Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Could Drop to $100K If Support Gives Way

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$586 million, mainly due to the short position

Honeycomb Protocol has acquired GameShift from Solana Labs

Crypto Updates: Ozak AI Builds Buzz, BlockchainFX Tops $7M, Pepeto Presale Passes $6.8M, BlockDAG Locks $0.0013 In 24 Hours