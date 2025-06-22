Data: BLAST, VENOM, SOON and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which BLAST unlocks about $22.5 million

By: PANews
2025/06/22 20:41
PANews reported on June 22 that Token Unlocks data showed that BLAST, VENOM, SOON and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including:

Blast (BLAST) will unlock approximately 10.5 billion tokens at 10:00 pm Beijing time on June 26, accounting for 34.98% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$22.5 million;

Venom (VENOM) will unlock approximately 59.26 million tokens at 4:00 pm Beijing time on June 25, accounting for 2.84% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$10 million;

SOON (SOON) will unlock approximately 41.88 million tokens at 4:30 pm Beijing time on June 23, accounting for 22.41% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$8.4 million;

AltLayer (ALT) will unlock approximately 240 million tokens at 6:00 pm Beijing time on June 25, accounting for 6.83% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$6.7 million;

Undeads Games (UDS) will unlock approximately 2.15 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 26, accounting for 2.13% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$2.3 million;

IOTA (IOTA) will unlock about 15.16 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 25, accounting for 0.39% of the current circulation, worth about $2.3 million;

Velo (VELO) will unlock approximately 182 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on June 26, accounting for 2.47% of the current circulation and worth approximately $2.1 million.

Yield Guild Games (YGG) will unlock approximately 14.08 million tokens at 10:00 pm Beijing time on June 27, accounting for 2.68% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$1.9 million;

SingularityNET (AGIX) will unlock approximately 7.15 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on June 28, accounting for 2.38% of the current circulation, worth approximately $1.9 million.

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) will unlock approximately 3.1 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on June 28, accounting for 0.12% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$1.9 million.

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to The Block , US SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated at a Georgetown University conference that the SEC will investigate and enforce the law regarding conflicts of interest in the crypto industry. Atkins stated that if conflicts of interest are discovered, standards will be established and they will be investigated and dealt with. Regarding the Trump family's crypto project, World Liberty Financial ( WLF ), and related transactions, Atkins stated that he could not comment on specific companies or products, but emphasized that the SEC has a responsibility to act in accordance with existing regulations. Furthermore, Atkins has promoted the "Innovation Exemption" and " Project Crypto " to improve digital asset regulation.
PANews2025/09/26 08:36
What prompted Tether to proceed with this move, and why did they choose Ethereum for the USDT mint?
Coinstats2025/09/26 08:00
Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Guthix analysis, Aster Exchange hard-coded the XPL contract index price to $1 and set the mark price cap at $1.22. After the price cap was removed, the XPL price instantly soared to $4, while prices on other platforms remained stable. Previously, the official said that the incident was due to serious negligence of the exchange operator, not a security vulnerability or attack. A comprehensive review has been launched and compensation has been promised to affected users. User funds are safe.
PANews2025/09/26 08:09
