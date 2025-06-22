Crypto market plummets after US attacks Iran nuclear sites

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/22 19:58
Union
U$0.007525-8.77%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.5-1.76%
Bombie
BOMB$0.0003362-13.32%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.181-19.19%
RedStone
RED$0.4716-6.53%

The crypto market turned red on Saturday and Sunday as geopolitical tensions spiked following President Donald Trump’s order to bomb Iran’s nuclear sites.

The U.S. joined Israel in launching strikes on Iran early Sunday, targeting three key nuclear sites in an operation aimed at crippling Iran’s nuclear enrichment capabilities.

Trump declared the mission a success, claiming the facilities were “completely and totally obliterated.” Iran vowed to defend itself, according to the New York Times.

At last check on Sunday, Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped below $103,000, while top altcoins like Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), Celestia (TIA), AB (AB), and Aptos (APT) plunged by over 9% in the last 24 hours.

Crypto market crash

The total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies tracked by CMC plunged by 1.65% in the last 24 hours to $3.15 trillion. Similarly, CoinGlass data shows that the sell-off triggered a 38% surge in liquidations to over $682 million. 

Crypto market crashed as geopolitical risks rose

Bitcoin and most altcoins plunged after the U.S. launched a major bomb in Iran targeting three nuclear sites. Trump’s goal was to destroy Iran’s nuclear capabilities as its missile exchange with Israel continues.

These assets likely dropped for two main reasons. First, they dropped as investors embraced a risk-off sentiment following this attack. Historically, risky assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies retreat after a major black swan event. 

CRYPTOCURRENCYPRICE   7-DAY +/-
Bitcoin (BTC)$102,666-2.4%
Ethereum (ETH)$2,273.95-9.7%
Solana (SOL)$133.11-8.7%
XRP (XRP)$2.03-6.1%
Dogecoin (DOGE)$0.1557-10.8%
BNB (BNB)$630-2.8%

For example, stocks and crypto fell in April after Trump launched retaliatory tariffs. They also fell in March 2020 after the COVID pandemic started, and in February 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine. In a note to Bloomberg, Hanain Malik of Tellimer said:

Crisis in Iran may lead to higher inflation

The other main reason the crypto market crashed is that the Middle Eastern crisis could lead to higher crude oil and shipping prices. Brent and West Texas Intermediate oil benchmarks have already jumped by over 32% from the year-to-date low, and analysts anticipate rising prices. Shipping costs have also jumped.

The implication is that consumer inflation in the U.S. may keep rising, which will prevent the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates. 

In its meeting last week, the bank left interest rates unchanged between 4.25% and 4.50%. It hinted that it will deliver two cuts this year and four in 2026 and 2027. Bitcoin and other altcoins do well when the Fed is cutting interest rates. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to The Block , US SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated at a Georgetown University conference that the SEC will investigate and enforce the law regarding conflicts of interest in the crypto industry. Atkins stated that if conflicts of interest are discovered, standards will be established and they will be investigated and dealt with. Regarding the Trump family's crypto project, World Liberty Financial ( WLF ), and related transactions, Atkins stated that he could not comment on specific companies or products, but emphasized that the SEC has a responsibility to act in accordance with existing regulations. Furthermore, Atkins has promoted the "Innovation Exemption" and " Project Crypto " to improve digital asset regulation.
Union
U$0.010425-2.48%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.04638-12.00%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.512-1.72%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:36
Share
Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

What prompted Tether to proceed with this move, and why did they choose Ethereum for the USDT mint?
1
1$0.009738-32.66%
Movement
MOVE$0.1102-4.67%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.99%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 08:00
Share
Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Guthix analysis, Aster Exchange hard-coded the XPL contract index price to $1 and set the mark price cap at $1.22. After the price cap was removed, the XPL price instantly soared to $4, while prices on other platforms remained stable. Previously, the official said that the incident was due to serious negligence of the exchange operator, not a security vulnerability or attack. A comprehensive review has been launched and compensation has been promised to affected users. User funds are safe.
Plasma
XPL$1.161+480.50%
Aster
ASTER$1.8087-21.43%
Capverse
CAP$0.11136-3.87%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:09
Share

Trending News

More

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

OpenAI releases GDPval to assess AI's economic value task performance

Urgent Clarity: SEC Targets Crypto Conflicts of Interest with New Rules