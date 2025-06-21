Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/21 03:02
Threshold
T$0.01523-1.29%
Portal
PORTAL$0.03657-7.51%
RealLink
REAL$0.06111-3.19%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005986-0.66%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01151-4.56%

Key Takeaways:

  • The changes would permit the listing of tokens issued by exchanges or related entities if used for on-chain transactions.
  • Exchanges must disclose affiliated parties tied to listed assets and update legacy token data within 90 days of the rule’s enforcement.
  • The proposal maintains regulatory goals around market integrity, conflict-of-interest prevention, and investor protection.

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking public input on draft criteria for listing digital assets on local exchanges, according to a notice published on June 20.

The proposed changes were approved by the SEC board during its June meeting. They are intended to align listing standards with current patterns of usage, technological development, and industry structure.

Thai SEC Proposes Changes

With the changes, the Thai SEC still intends to maintain “investor protection and regulatory mechanisms for preventing and managing conflicts of interest,” prevent “market manipulation of digital assets,” and prevent “unfair practices (insider trading).”

Under the proposal, exchanges would be allowed to list ready-to-use digital tokens or coins issued by themselves or related parties, provided the assets are used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges would also be required to publicly disclose any related-party connections tied to listed digital tokens.

“The Exchange shall disclose the names of persons related to digital token issuers who have provided their digital tokens on the Exchange for all types of digital tokens and display symbols (alerts and alarms) in the e-reporting system,” the agency said.

Exchanges will be given 90 days to update disclosures for existing tokens once the rule takes effect.

Public consultation documents are now available on the SEC’s website and Thailand’s central legal system portal. Comments can be submitted until July 21 by email or through the designated channels.

Thailand Adjusts Digital Asset Regulatory Framework

Thailand has made incremental adjustments to its digital asset regulatory regime in recent years, including raising standards for custody and exchange supervision. The new rules under discussion suggest an effort to reconcile the growth of blockchain-based assets with compliance and oversight obligations.

Feedback from the current consultation may influence future policy adjustments, especially around transparency requirements and the role of exchange-issued tokens.

Authorities across Southeast Asia are changing their regulatory frameworks to respond to the growing involvement of digital asset exchanges in token issuance and platform-based finance, prompting closer scrutiny of internal affiliations and disclosure standards.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How could the new rules impact investor behavior?

Clearer disclosures of affiliated parties and usage conditions may help investors assess risks related to token provenance and exchange influence.

What enforcement tools will the SEC use to monitor compliance?

The e-reporting system is expected to support real-time monitoring of issuer relationships and flag potential insider trading activity or listing conflicts.

Could this affect Thailand’s competitiveness in the digital asset sector?

Formalized listing rules may improve regulatory clarity and support exchange growth, provided the requirements do not create barriers to participation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 Mid-Cap Altcoins Set to Outperform: The Best Crypto Buys Right Now

3 Mid-Cap Altcoins Set to Outperform: The Best Crypto Buys Right Now

The crypto market is heating up even with some daily swings, and a few mid-cap projects are starting to stand out. These are projects with market values in the hundreds of millions, not tiny micro-caps or giant blue chips.  Right now, three names in particular are drawing attention. Each is working in a different area
Capverse
CAP$0.1109-3.83%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00539-5.76%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001541-4.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 09:30
Share
MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities

Presale crypto tokens have become some of the most active areas in Web3, offering early access to projects that blend culture, finance, and technology. Investors are constantly searching for the best crypto presale to buy right now, comparing new token presales across different niches. MAXI DOGE has gained attention for its meme-driven energy, but early [...] The post MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities appeared first on Blockonomi.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01151-4.95%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22724-3.60%
BLEND
BLEND$0.0002773-3.31%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 00:00
Share
Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey

Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey

The post Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rex-Osprey has successfully launched the first Ethereum staking ETF in the United States.  The new fund distinguishes itself as the first US ETF to pair spot ETH exposure with direct staking payouts. REX-Osprey passes Ethereum rewards to investors According to the release, the new ETF fund gives investors exposure to spot Ethereum while passing through monthly staking rewards. It holds a mix of directly staked ETH and exchange-traded products (ETPs) that also stake ETH. All ETH staking rewards are passed to investors, with none retained by Rex or Osprey. The ETH fund trades under the ticker ESK and is structured under the 1940 Act. Greg King, the CEO of REX Financial, said, “With ESK, we’re giving investors access to Ethereum plus staking rewards in the most broad-based US ETF format.” He explained that the launch of ESK is a continuation of the joint venture work of “introducing crypto staking through the ETF structure.” REX-Osprey is a partnership between REX Shares and Osprey Funds. The joint venture focuses on launching crypto-focused ETFs that give investors regulated access to digital assets. Competitors like BlackRock, Fidelity, and Franklin Templeton are still waiting for approval from the SEC. The Securities and Exchange Commission postponed rulings on staking features for Ethereum funds filed by these companies. Spot Ethereum ETFs in the US already manage close to $25 billion, with BlackRock’s ETHA holding the largest share. On September 25, Bitcoin ETFs recorded strong inflows, while Ethereum funds saw continued outflows. Bitcoin ETFs added more than $149 million in new money, led by BlackRock’s IBIT product. Ethereum ETFs lost about $79 million, showing weaker demand as investors pulled capital from ETH funds. Dogecoin and XRP ETFs go live through Rex-Osprey Last week, Rex-Osprey launched the first US based Dogecoin and XRP ETFs. The Dogecoin ETF trades under…
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01546+1.84%
REVOX
REX$0.039762-0.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016986-0.38%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 10:01
Share

Trending News

More

3 Mid-Cap Altcoins Set to Outperform: The Best Crypto Buys Right Now

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities

Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey

REX-Osprey brings spot ETH and staking rewards to ETF market

‘Fees are flat’ – VC doubts Tom Lee’s $60K Ethereum outlook