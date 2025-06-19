Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges to prevent capital outflows

By: PANews
2025/06/19 19:33
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Bitcoin News, Iran has imposed a curfew on cryptocurrency exchanges after the Nobitex exchange was hacked to prevent capital outflows and strengthen control over digital asset transactions. The exchange can only operate between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. local time each day.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

