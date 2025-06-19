Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US

By: Incrypted
2025/06/19 15:11
Moonveil
MORE$0.07389-12.43%
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.4949-4.06%
  • Ukraine’s cyber police found a member of a hacker group that attacked companies around the world.
  • The attackers distributed malware and demanded ransom in crypto assets.
  • The defendant in the case of UAH 3 billion in losses was handed over to the FBI.

The Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine announced the detention in Kyiv of a 33-year-old foreigner wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for large-scale cyber attacks.

According to the law enforcement agency, the detainee was one of the key members of an international hacker group that caused more than UAH 3 billion ($71.7 million at the time of writing) in losses to industrial enterprises in the US, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Norway.

The hackers used self-created malware, including ransomware, to gain access to the computer systems of global companies, encrypt their data, and then demanded a ransom in cryptocurrencies. The payments were made to drop wallets controlled by the criminals.

The international operation, launched in November 2023 with the participation of law enforcement officers from Ukraine, the US, the EU, Europol, and Eurojust, involved more than 80 searches in Ukraine. During the investigation, the following were seized:

  • Crypto assets worth over UAH 24 million (almost $576,000 at the time of writing);
  • Nine luxury cars;
  • 24 land plots with a total area of almost 12 hectares.

All the property was seized to ensure compensation for the damage caused.

As a result of the analysis of the obtained data, the investigation identified another group member. This cybersecurity specialist was searching for vulnerabilities in the networks of the victim companies. Other hackers used his data to plan attacks. The FBI put the man on an international wanted list, charging him under several articles of the US Code.

The foreign national, who was living in Kyiv at the time of his arrest, was arrested by the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv for extradition.

Upon completion of the checks, he was handed over to the US side on 18 June 2025.

As a reminder, the cyber police conducts active operations to expose crypto fraud. In particular, a Ukrainian man suspected of hacking and illegal mining was recently detained in Zaporizhzhia.

Later, in Sumy, cyber police detained a resident of Kyiv region in a case of a fake crypto exchange.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale/institutional address recently spent $257 million to buy 60,333 ETH

A whale/institutional address recently spent $257 million to buy 60,333 ETH

PANews reported on September 26th that according to Yujin, a whale / institutional entity, which has profited $ 76.05 million through ETH trading, has recently continued to purchase ETH in batches, totaling 60,333 tokens at an average price of $ 4,256 , spending $ 257 million. This leaves a current loss of approximately $ 20 million. The institution purchased ETH in batches from September 20th to 26th at prices of $ 4,484 , $4,298 , $4,133 , and $ 3,965 , respectively. Previously, in June , it purchased 132,000 ETH at an average price of $ 2,540 and sold them in batches at an average price of $ 2,923 , generating a profit of approximately $ 50 million.
Ethereum
ETH$3,956.05-2.17%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.095-15.92%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 09:18
Share
Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to CoinDesk, Citi's latest report raised its baseline forecast for stablecoin issuance by 2030 to $1.9 trillion, potentially reaching $4 trillion in a bull market scenario. The report states that if stablecoins achieve a circulation velocity similar to fiat currencies, annual transaction volume could reach $100 trillion to $200 trillion. Citi notes that bank tokens (such as deposit tokens) are expected to surpass stablecoins in transaction volume in the future due to regulatory compliance and real-time settlement requirements. The US dollar remains the dominant on-chain currency, with Hong Kong, the UAE, and other regions serving as hubs for innovation and experimentation. Citi believes that stablecoins, bank tokens, and central bank digital currencies will coexist, reshaping financial infrastructure.
1
1$0.010156-22.00%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001842-2.74%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07249-6.02%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:49
Share
Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

The post Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals in the dugout during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium on July 18, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images) Getty Images St. Louis Cardinals lifer Adam Wainwright is a pretty easygoing guy, and not unlikely to talk with you about baseball traditions and barbecue, or even share a joke. That personality came out last week during our Zoom call when I mentioned for the first time that I’m a Chicago Cubs fan. He responded to the mention of my fandom, “So far, I don’t think this interview is going very well.” Yet, Wainwright will return to Busch Stadium on September 19 on a more serious note, this time to honor another former Cardinal and friend, the late Darryl Kile. Wainwright will take the mound not as a starting pitcher, but to throw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch. Joining him on the mound will be Kile’s daughter, Sierra, as the two help launch a new program called Playing with Heart. “Darryl’s passing was a reminder that heart disease doesn’t discriminate, even against elite athletes in peak physical shape,” Wainwright said. “This program is about helping people recognize the risks, take action, and hopefully save lives.” Wainwright, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals as a starting pitcher from 2005 to 2023, aims to merge the essence of baseball tradition with a crucial message about heart health. Kile, a beloved pitcher for the Cardinals, tragically passed away in 2002 at the age of 33 as a result of early-onset heart disease. His sudden death shook the baseball world and left a lasting impact on teammates, fans, and especially his family. Now, more than two decades later, Sierra Kile is stepping forward with Wainwright to…
MemeCore
M$2.22912-6.09%
Threshold
T$0.01522-1.29%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9564+0.19%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:08
Share

Trending News

More

A whale/institutional address recently spent $257 million to buy 60,333 ETH

Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

3 newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo

Fractal Bitcoin launches Wrapped FB (WFB) on Ethereum