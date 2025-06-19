The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

By: PANews
2025/06/19 07:16
PANews reported on June 19 that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%, remaining unchanged for the fourth consecutive meeting, in line with market expectations. The Federal Reserve's dot plot shows that it is expected to cut interest rates twice in 2025. (The forecast in March was two times)

The Federal Reserve's dot plot shows that among the 19 officials, 7 officials believe that there will be no interest rate cut in 2025 (4 officials in March), 2 officials believe that the interest rate should be cut by 25 basis points in total in 2025, that is, one rate cut (4 officials in March), 8 officials believe that the interest rate should be cut by 50 basis points in total in 2025, that is, two rate cuts (9 officials in March), and 2 officials believe that the interest rate should be cut by 75 basis points in total in 2025, that is, three rate cuts (2 officials in March).

You May Also Like

Vitalik: Staking means defending the blockchain, and there will inevitably be resistance when exiting

Vitalik: Staking means defending the blockchain, and there will inevitably be resistance when exiting

PANews reported on September 18th that in response to the discussion about the waiting time for staking, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said: "Staking means taking on the solemn responsibility of defending the blockchain. Exit resistance is part of the protocol. This is not to say that the current staking queue design is optimal, but to say that if the relevant parameter settings are naively reduced, the credibility of the chain will be greatly reduced from the perspective of those nodes that are not often online." Data from the validatorqueue website shows that as of now, the number of ETH in the Ethereum PoS network exit queue is 2,496,141, with a waiting time of approximately 43 days and 8 hours. During the same period, the number of ETH waiting to be activated is 464,626, with an estimated activation delay of approximately 8 days and 2 hours.
PANews2025/09/18 07:39
Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

The live-streaming and e-commerce company has struck a deal to acquire 7,500 BTC, instantly becoming one of the largest public […] The post Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/18 02:15
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Forecast: Why SHIB and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) May Skyrocket in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Forecast: Why SHIB and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) May Skyrocket in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been a very traded coin within the memecoin market, where price action is highly dependent upon sentiment within the community and volatility of the markets. As SHIB holds speculative interest, its potential for growth becomes less dependent upon intrinsic utility and more so on overall market conditions. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), however, […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 04:00
