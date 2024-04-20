How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

By: PANews
2024/04/20 13:27
Bitcoin
BTC$109,335.72-2.19%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0359-5.37%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1218-2.67%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.00000001388+3.12%

If the main themes of the previous two cycles were DeFi and NFTs, then the keyword for the current cycle is undoubtedly the Bitcoin ecosystem.

With Bitcoin reaching historic highs in the first quarter of 2024, the community has begun to recognize that the Bitcoin ecosystem still lacks richer and more advanced infrastructure. To meet the growing demand, the Bitcoin ecosystem has started moving towards a more tangible development path, which includes Bitcoin Layer 2, Bitcoin DeFi, and Bitcoin cross-chain technologies, collectively forming the BTCFi ecosystem. Among these areas, Bitcoin cross-chain technology plays the most crucial role.

How the Mirror Protocol Redefines the Security of L2

In the "gold rush" of how Bitcoin can participate in application scenarios, rather than becoming another Bitcoin Layer 2 project, the Mirror Staking Protocol has chosen to sell "safety helmets" on the sidelines, providing a bridge with decentralization comparable to BTC for the new wave of "gold diggers."

Due to the plethora of open-source versions, which are easy to implement and cost-effective, most Bitcoin Layer 2 solutions currently adopt a combination of multi-signature (Multi-signature) and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) methods. Whether it's multi-party computation (MPC) multi-signature schemes, threshold signature schemes, Hash Lock, or Discrete Log Contracts (DLCs), their core revolves around multi-signature and EVM. This method allows users to cross-chain their Bitcoin to a multi-signature address and generate new Bitcoin tokens on the EVM chain, making it compatible with the functionalities of EVM smart contracts.

Many Bitcoin Layer 2 projects are reluctant to discuss the security issues of Bitcoin Layer 2 staked funds and even deliberately conceal their own centralized security risks. However, the security of Bitcoin Layer 2 is a crucial topic; have we already forgotten the collapses of Luna, Three Arrow, and FTX in 2022? For Bitcoin Layer 2 projects themselves, security is a key factor that determines the life and death of the project. For users, the security of Bitcoin application scenarios directly relates to the safety and liquidity risk of their staked assets, and any security breach could lead to significant financial losses.

In this context, the Mirror Staking Protocol (referred to as the Mirror Protocol) with its unique security assurance scheme, redefines the security of BTC cross-chain and the characteristic of nodes freely entering and leaving.

The Mirror Protocol is a truly decentralized and trustless Bitcoin staking protocol. This protocol provides a genuinely decentralized and secure solution for importing Bitcoin into numerous PoS L1/L2s. The testnet is already live and about to enter the public testing phase. It has been audited by SlowMist.

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

Overlapping Multi-Signature Groups (MSG) Algorithm

The core innovation of the Mirror Protocol is the Overlapping Multi-Signature Groups (MSG) algorithm, which is also how it ensures the security of Bitcoin Layer 2 projects.

This algorithm has been validated and published in the top-tier paper, "Decentralized Asset Custody Scheme with Security against Rational Adversary," which has been included in the prestigious Web and Internet Economics (WINE) conference.

The paper proposes a decentralized asset custody framework that can securely manage a large volume of client assets, which are several times greater than the custodians’ collateral. This framework reduces management costs and increases activity by distributing custodians and assets across multiple custodian groups, with each group fully controlling a small portion of the assets allocated to it. Decisions within each custodian group require the consent of a sufficient number of group members, which can be achieved through voting or threshold signatures. Under this framework, transactions can be processed more efficiently within a very small number of group members because computational and communication costs are significantly reduced. Both activity and robustness are enhanced as even a single active custodian group can handle transactions.

In practical implementation, Mirror groups nodes at the Multi-Signature Groups level. Each group consists of any 5 nodes, and 3 out of these 5 can control the inflow and outflow of assets through multi-signature. Each node is also required to stake 1 mBTC as a penalty for misconduct.

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

For Overlapping Groups, each node can group with any other four nodes, forming overlapping groups. If there are 1,000 nodes, this can result in 3,000 groups.How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

The Mirror Protocol's unique design is not only suitable for cross-chain asset mapping, such as mapping Bitcoin to Ethereum, but it also effectively reduces the capital costs of custodial services. Through a rational adversary model, it ensures that even in cases of partial corruption among custodians, a large amount of customer assets exceeding the collaterals are protected.

With its innovative algorithm and meticulous design, the Mirror Protocol offers a new mechanism for staking and security assurance for PoS L1/L2 projects. This not only helps to expand Bitcoin’s application scenarios but also optimizes staking rate, security, and decentralization by having the staked assets co-managed by thousands of nodes.

Furthermore, the practical application of the Mirror Protocol's algorithm embodies the concept of modular blockchain design. By generating mBTC, which is pegged 1:1 to Bitcoin, it has achieved compatibility with EVM and plans to expand to a multi-chain ecosystem (including Solana, Ton, Bera, etc.). This mechanism also supports restaking, allowing users to restake mBTC on mainstream EVM DApps, further enhancing its potential in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Financing and Team Background

The ability to implement a new asset custody algorithm is also a crucial guarantee of the Mirror Protocol team’s success. The team is composed of elites from top institutions and companies such as Microsoft, Google, MIT, Tsinghua University's Yao Class, and others. The authors of the aforementioned top-tier paper, who are also part of the Mirror team, are CSO Zhaohua Chen, a Ph.D. graduate from Peking University, and Guang Yang from Conflux. Their research has been recognized at the Web and Internet Economics (WINE) conference, demonstrating the team's profound capabilities in blockchain technology and security. Following the paper's inclusion in the WINE conference, the official account of the Center for Computational Frontiers at Peking University (CFCS) also posted a congratulatory message.

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

In terms of financing background, although the specific amount has not yet been disclosed, the seed round of the Mirror Protocol received investments from UTXO (the investment arm of BTC Magazine), CMS Holdings, Conflux, and IMO Ventures. Notably, Bitcoin Magazine, established in 2012, is one of the oldest and most mature sources focused on Bitcoin information, with extensive research into Bitcoin application scenarios.

**Decentralized Node Election Process:**

As part of the design of the Overlapping Multi-Signature Groups (MSG) algorithm, the Mirror Protocol introduced a more decentralized and empowered node election process and strategy.

**The node election process is as follows:**

  1. The candidacy for Mirror Protocol nodes is officially announced on Twitter, confirmed by the Node Election Committee and the Mirror team.
  2. During the voting period, community members can vote under Mirror’s Twitter account. The top 100 nodes by vote count will be automatically elected. Once elected, the technical team will assist in setting up the nodes.

Through this method, Mirror generates hundreds of nodes and grants them the right to subscribe to MIRR tokens, allowing users to choose who becomes a node investor for MIRROR. Nodes can receive up to $120,000 in subscription rights. The project now involves 300 to 500 influential node investors elected by users. Whether individual KOLs, institutions, media entities, or projects, anyone can become a node investor.

**More Nodes, Lower Collateralization Rates:**How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

The Mirror Staking Protocol's node election process is conducted in four rounds to gradually increase the number of nodes, with 100, 300, 600, and 1000 nodes respectively. The first round will elect 100 nodes.

To ensure security, nodes must stake at least 1 mBTC to the Mirror Staking Protocol and act as decentralized custodians for 12 months. The champion of the node election will receive a special reward, namely the option to purchase 1 million MIRR (Mirror's governance token) at an exercise price of $0.12. For nodes elected after the first place, the call options they receive will be according to the table below. The exercise price for the first round is also set at $0.12. In subsequent rounds, the exercise price will gradually adjust according to the market price. The above details the process of the Mirror Staking Protocol node election and the responsibilities and rights of the elected nodes.

Currently, the Mirror Staking Protocol has attracted over 200 KOLs and more than 50 project institutions to run for election on social media platforms like X in less than three weeks. Moreover, the election has garnered participation from over 50,000 independent addresses, with a total of over 3 million votes cast.

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

Roadmap and Token Economics

Roadmap: In March 2024, the Mirror Staking Protocol testnet was launched, utilizing overlapping multi-signature groups to bridge staked BTC L1 assets to PoS L1/L2s and generate mBTC, which is pegged 1:1 with BTC. Additionally, the first round of elections for 100 nodes was completed by March 2024.

The Mirror Staking Protocol mainnet is set to launch in May 2024, enabling the staking and bridging of BTC L1 assets to PoS L1/L2 networks. The protocol aims to collaborate with other PoS L1/L2s on application scenario projects to provide them with truly decentralized and secure Bitcoin bridging services. Together with other PoS L1/L2s, it plans to build BTC-based TVL and ecosystems, launching campaigns such as "Stake Once, Earn Double."

The expansion of mBTC access in the PoS L1/L2 ecosystems will continue, along with the initiation of an ecosystem fund to support various builders and developers in collaboratively constructing the BTC ecosystem with PoS L1/L2s, and enabling the restaking of mBTC.

Token Economics: MIRR is the governance token of the Mirror Staking Protocol. The total supply of MIRR governance tokens is 1 billion.

  • 24% for Nodes: There are four rounds of elections (100, 300, 600, and 1000 nodes). The first round consists of 100 nodes. The call options for each node are detailed in Table 1, with an exercise price of $0.12. Tokens are distributed over a 12-month period. The node ranked first will be granted 1 million call options, with this allotment decreasing incrementally down to the node ranked 20th, as illustrated in Table 1.
  • 26% for Users: Users receive airdropped call options; distributed over 10 quarters with the first quarter releasing 10 million. The exercise price is also $0.12. Tokens are also distributed over 12 months. User distributions are based on quarterly points, including the TVL of BTC assets staked and the proportion of invited friends. Each user is assigned a unique invitation code, with TVL from directly invited friends counting as 50%, and TVL from second-tier friends as 20%.

Additionally:

  • 14% for Investors: Seed round investors unlock over 12 months, and institutional round investors unlock over 24 months.
  • 18% for the Project Team and Advisors: This allocation unlocks over four years, distributed monthly.
  • 6% for the Foundation Treasury: This allocation unlocks over four years, distributed monthly.
  • 12% for Layer 2 Ecosystem Development Reserve: This allocation unlocks over four years, distributed monthly.
  • How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

Summary

  1. The Mirror Protocol is a truly decentralized and trustless Bitcoin staking protocol. This protocol provides a decentralized and secure staking solution for importing BTC to PoS L1/L2s.
  2. Team members come from Microsoft, Google, MIT, Tsinghua University's Yao Class, etc. MirrorL2`s CSO has won two IOI gold medals (International Olympiad in Informatics).
  3. Using an Overlapping Multi-Signature Groups (MSG) algorithm, it allows nodes to freely join and leave, enabling thousands of nodes to collectively manage custody, effectively balancing Bitcoin's staking rate, security, and decentralization—adhering to BTC's core principle of decentralized and freely enterable nodes.
  4. The core technology of the Mirror Protocol has been verified by top-tier research papers. The audited testnet is now live, with participation from over 50,000 independent addresses. https://arxiv.org/pdf/2008.10895.pdf
  5. The Mirror Staking Protocol provides a truly decentralized solution for importing BTC into PoS L1/L2s. If PoS L1/L2s are electric vehicle manufacturers, the Mirror Protocol is the battery pack supplier; if PoS L1/L2s are large language models (LLMs), the Mirror Protocol is the GPU cloud computing center. The Mirror Protocol can cooperate with all PoS L1/L2s, and plans to launch a "Stake Once, Earn Dual Token Returns" campaign in the future.

From a long-term perspective, Mirror not only opens the door for further decentralized participation in application scenarios within the Bitcoin ecosystem but also expands the potential and future of Bitcoin staking. The modular and scalable design of the Mirror Protocol means that it is not limited to Bitcoin; its underlying principles and technological framework can be applied to cross-chain operations and staking security for other blockchain assets. This enhances interoperability between different blockchain ecosystems and creates many new use cases.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

FT: Circle’s Push for Reversible Transactions Rattles Crypto Purists

FT: Circle’s Push for Reversible Transactions Rattles Crypto Purists

The post FT: Circle’s Push for Reversible Transactions Rattles Crypto Purists appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Circle’s proposal to enable reversible stablecoin transactions has triggered backlash, as critics argue it undermines blockchain’s foundational principle of immutability. The Push for Reversible Transactions Stablecoin issuer, Circle, has ignited controversy with its proposal to introduce reversible transactions—a concept that challenges one of the core tenets of blockchain technology: immutability. Circle president Heath Tarbert suggested […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ft-circles-push-for-reversible-transactions-rattles-crypto-purists/
EPNS
PUSH$0.02814-3.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016621-2.68%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3764-5.18%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 10:59
Share
Spot ETH ETFs: Decoding the Alarming Outflows Trend

Spot ETH ETFs: Decoding the Alarming Outflows Trend

BitcoinWorld Spot ETH ETFs: Decoding the Alarming Outflows Trend The world of cryptocurrency is dynamic, with daily shifts that can significantly impact investor sentiment. Recently, a notable trend has emerged concerning U.S. Spot ETH ETFs, which have now recorded their fourth consecutive day of net outflows. This sustained period of withdrawals signals a cautious approach from investors, prompting a closer look at what might be driving this shift. Decoding the Alarming Outflows Trend in Spot ETH ETFs On September 25, U.S. Spot ETH ETFs collectively saw a significant $251.2 million in net outflows. This figure, compiled by Trader T, underscores a consistent pattern where more money is leaving these exchange-traded funds than entering them. This isn’t an isolated incident; it marks the fourth trading day in a row that these funds have experienced a net reduction in assets. Breaking down the numbers further, Fidelity’s FETH was at the forefront of these withdrawals, accounting for a substantial $158.07 million in outflows. Following closely was Grayscale’s ETHE, which saw $30.27 million exit its holdings. Interestingly, the day concluded with no Spot ETH ETFs recording any net inflows, highlighting a widespread sentiment of withdrawal across the board. Why Are Investors Pulling Back from Spot ETH ETFs? Understanding the reasons behind these sustained outflows from Spot ETH ETFs is crucial for anyone tracking the crypto market. Several factors could be influencing investors’ decisions to withdraw their capital: Broader Market Volatility: The cryptocurrency market, known for its price swings, often sees investors de-risk during periods of uncertainty. Concerns about inflation, interest rate hikes, or global economic slowdowns can lead to a shift away from riskier assets like crypto. Profit-Taking: Some investors might be cashing out after earlier gains, especially if they entered positions when Ethereum’s price was lower. This natural cycle of investment often contributes to temporary outflows. Regulatory Scrutiny: The regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies in the U.S. remains complex and evolving. Ongoing discussions and potential new rules can create uncertainty, prompting investors to adopt a wait-and-see approach or reduce their exposure to Spot ETH ETFs. Alternative Investments: As other traditional markets or asset classes become more attractive, some capital might be reallocated away from crypto-focused products. These combined pressures contribute to the current environment of net outflows, reflecting a cautious stance among a segment of investors in Spot ETH ETFs. What is the Impact of Sustained Spot ETH ETF Outflows? A continuous trend of net outflows from Spot ETH ETFs can have several implications for both Ethereum and the broader crypto ecosystem. While not necessarily a definitive bearish signal, it does warrant attention: Potential Price Pressure on Ethereum: Significant withdrawals from ETFs can sometimes translate into selling pressure on the underlying asset, Ethereum. This is because ETF providers may need to sell ETH to meet redemption requests, potentially impacting its market price. Shifting Institutional Sentiment: These outflows might indicate a softening of institutional interest in Ethereum-based products, at least in the short term. Institutions often lead the way in adopting new financial instruments, and their movements in Spot ETH ETFs are closely watched. Market Confidence: A prolonged period of outflows could affect overall market confidence, leading to increased volatility or a more conservative outlook from other investors. Monitoring these trends provides valuable insights into the current health and future prospects of institutional engagement with Ethereum. Looking Ahead: What’s Next for Spot ETH ETFs? The current streak of outflows raises questions about the immediate future of Spot ETH ETFs. Will this trend reverse, or is it indicative of a longer-term shift in investor behavior? Several factors could influence the trajectory moving forward: Regulatory Clarity: Any significant progress or definitive guidance from U.S. regulators regarding crypto assets could restore investor confidence and potentially spur new inflows into Spot ETH ETFs. Ethereum Network Developments: Ongoing upgrades and improvements to the Ethereum network, such as scalability solutions or new use cases, could reignite interest and attract fresh capital. Broader Economic Environment: A more stable or favorable macroeconomic climate, characterized by lower inflation and clearer economic outlooks, might encourage investors to re-engage with risk assets like crypto. While the recent outflows present a challenge, the underlying technology and potential of Ethereum remain strong. The performance of Spot ETH ETFs will continue to be a key barometer for institutional sentiment in the crypto space. Summary: The fourth consecutive day of net outflows from U.S. Spot ETH ETFs, totaling $251.2 million on September 25, highlights a period of investor caution. Led by Fidelity’s FETH and Grayscale’s ETHE, these withdrawals reflect a complex interplay of market volatility, profit-taking, and regulatory uncertainties. While this trend warrants close observation, the future of Spot ETH ETFs will likely depend on evolving regulatory landscapes, Ethereum’s ongoing development, and broader economic conditions. Investors are encouraged to stay informed and monitor these critical indicators to make well-informed decisions. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly are Spot ETH ETFs? A1: Spot ETH ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) are investment vehicles that hold actual Ethereum (ETH) as their underlying asset. They allow investors to gain exposure to Ethereum’s price movements without directly owning or managing the cryptocurrency itself. Q2: What does “net outflows” mean in the context of ETFs? A2: Net outflows occur when the total value of shares redeemed by investors from an ETF is greater than the total value of new shares purchased. Essentially, more money is leaving the fund than is coming in. Q3: Is a fourth straight day of outflows from Spot ETH ETFs unusual? A3: While daily fluctuations are common, a sustained period of four consecutive days of significant net outflows is notable. It suggests a consistent trend of investor withdrawal or caution, rather than just a one-off event. Q4: How do Spot ETH ETF outflows affect the price of Ethereum? A4: When investors redeem shares from a Spot ETH ETF, the fund often has to sell some of its underlying Ethereum holdings to meet those redemptions. If these sales are substantial and sustained, they can contribute to downward pressure on Ethereum’s market price. Q5: What factors could reverse the trend of outflows for Spot ETH ETFs? A5: Several factors could trigger a reversal, including clearer regulatory guidance for cryptocurrencies in the U.S., positive developments on the Ethereum network (e.g., scalability, new applications), and an improvement in the broader macroeconomic environment that encourages investment in risk assets. Q6: Should I be concerned about these Spot ETH ETF outflows as an Ethereum investor? A6: While these outflows indicate caution among institutional investors, they are one of many market indicators. It’s important to consider them alongside other factors like Ethereum’s fundamental technology, development roadmap, and overall market sentiment. Diversification and a long-term perspective are generally recommended. If you found this analysis insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Stay informed about the evolving crypto landscape by spreading awareness. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Spot ETH ETFs: Decoding the Alarming Outflows Trend first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Ethereum
ETH$3,944.92-2.06%
Union
U$0.011238+13.84%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00514-6.88%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 10:30
Share
ARK Invest Forecast Highlights $25 Trillion Crypto Market Cap, Here’s How Much Ethereum And XRP Will Be

ARK Invest Forecast Highlights $25 Trillion Crypto Market Cap, Here’s How Much Ethereum And XRP Will Be

Ark Invest, an American investment management firm, has recently shared a long-term forecast that envisions the Ethereum (ETH) price reaching the six-digit territory if the total crypto market capitalization surges to $25 trillion. Ark Invest also notes that Ethereum stands to be one of the biggest winners in this scenario, with XRP also set to […]
ARK
ARK$0.4101-2.84%
Capverse
CAP$0.11035-4.06%
SphereX
HERE$0.0002-22.77%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/26 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

FT: Circle’s Push for Reversible Transactions Rattles Crypto Purists

Spot ETH ETFs: Decoding the Alarming Outflows Trend

ARK Invest Forecast Highlights $25 Trillion Crypto Market Cap, Here’s How Much Ethereum And XRP Will Be

Missed Official Trump’s Run? MoonBull Whitelist Ending Soon – Secure the Next Big Meme Coin

BlackRock shifts $185B model portfolios deeper into US stocks and AI