Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

By: PANews
2025/04/14 17:12
RealLink
REAL$0,06122-%1,73
Iron Fish
IRON$0,124-%11,93

Author: Frank, PANews

As Bitcoin encounters a "value winter", real-world gold is recasting the iron curtain of value on the blockchain.

Recently, the volatility of the crypto market has become increasingly uncertain with the changes in the international financial market, and the price trends of mainstream crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and SOL have also fallen into a slump. The market's enthusiasm for crypto trading seems to be moving from optimism to a bearish state. In sharp contrast, the international gold price has been rising all the way to over $3,240 per ounce, constantly setting new historical highs, and the price has once again verified that gold is a safe-haven asset.

In the crypto market, the market value of assets linked to gold has also been rising. On April 11, the market value of tokenized gold assets exceeded US$2 billion. From the perspective of risk hedging, gold-related crypto assets seem to be becoming a new high-quality option. PANews takes stock of the current exposure of mainstream gold-related transactions in the crypto market.

The exposure to gold-related transactions in the crypto market is currently divided into tokenized gold, such as TetherGold (XAUT) or PAXGold (PAXG), which are essentially digital certificates of ownership of physical gold. And derivative transactions using these tokenized gold to trade with stablecoins. For example, XAUT or PAXG spot trading pairs or contract trading pairs provided by exchanges. In addition, some online precious metals traders support cryptocurrencies as payment methods when trading physical gold. These gold participation methods have deviations in risk appetite, funding flexibility, etc.

XAUT and PAXG: Leading Projects in Tokenized Gold

TetherGold (XAUT) and PAXGold (PAXG) are the two largest varieties in the tokenized gold market. XAUT is issued by Tether, the issuer of USDT. 1XAUT corresponds to the ownership of 1 troy ounce of gold on a specific LBMA (London Bullion Market Association)-approved "good delivery" gold bar. Gold is allocated in designated quantities, and holders can query the unique serial number, purity, and weight of the gold bar associated with their address through the official website. Tether claims that its reserves 100% support the issued tokens, and XAUT is partially supported by the gold in the reserves. As of April 12, the total support of XAUT is 7,667.7 kilograms of gold, distributed on 644 gold bars, and the market value of XAUT tokens is approximately US$797 million.

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market? The issuer of PAXG is Paxos Trust Company, a trust company and custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). PAXG is also the ownership of 1 troy ounce of London Good Delivery gold bar for each token. A third-party auditing company will issue a report on the monthly issuance of PAXG. As of February 28, the report shows that the company holds 209,160 ounces of gold (about 5,929 kilograms).

Compared to traditional gold ETFs or futures, XAUT and PAXG’s tokenized gold have no custody fees and have a smaller minimum purchase amount.

PAXG has a different fee structure than XAUT. Creating or destroying PAXG directly through the Paxos platform incurs a tiered fee based on transaction volume, and on-chain transfers are charged a 0.02% Paxos fee. In contrast, XAUT claims to have no custody fees, but charges a 0.25% fee on direct purchases/redemptions. This means that for small users, trading PAXG on a secondary exchange may be more cost-effective than operating directly through the Paxos platform to avoid creation or destruction fees. Frequent on-chain transfers will incur additional costs for PAXG.

Kinesis, the self-operated mint, and Quorium, the gold mining model

In addition, there are other tokenized gold products with a market value of more than 100 million, including Quorium (QGLOD) and KinesisGold (KAU). QGLOD's business model is relatively special. The gold it holds is essentially a gold mine reserve rather than spot gold. In addition, although the project claims to have regular reports on gold reserves, PANews found that these web pages can no longer be opened. Therefore, it is impossible to understand the reserve situation of QGLOD. The information is vague and contradictory, and lacks key details that are independently verified by a third party. In particular, the concept of "undeveloped reserves", how to provide stable support for liquidity tokens, and how to conduct audits and valuations are all unresolved issues, which brings great uncertainty and risks to investors.

In addition, QGOLD's market data presents some warning signs. Its market capitalization (about $270 million) is relatively high, but its daily trading volume is abnormally low (about $100,000) and concentrated in a few less well-known exchanges. This serious mismatch between market capitalization and trading volume and exchange liquidity, coupled with a lack of transparency, makes QGOLD's security seem unconvincing.

KinesisGold is priced differently from PAXG or XAUT, with each token representing 1 gram of gold. Its core differentiation lies in its unique revenue sharing model. Unlike tokens such as PAXG and XAUT that only track gold prices, KAU returns part of the platform's transaction fees to holders in the form of gold (KAU). However, this income is not fixed or risk-free, and its size depends directly on the overall transaction volume and fee income of the Kinesis platform. In addition, Kinesis has also launched a corresponding virtual card, and users can directly use KAU for daily consumption, which is also different from KAU. In terms of transparency, Kinesis chooses to audit every six months and supports physical delivery of every 100 grams. According to Kinesis' official information, Kinesis operates a 5,600-square-meter mint and refinery, KinesisMint, which produces high-quality gold and silver ingot products.

In terms of market circulation, XAUT and PAXG are still the two most liquid tokenized golds, and can be traded on many mainstream centralized exchanges and DEXs. KAU can be traded on its own KinesisExchange platform as well as centralized exchanges such as BitMart and Emirex, but its liquidity is slightly insufficient.

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

There is a lot of exposure to spot delivery payments, and gold tokens are difficult to break the DeFi dimension wall

In addition to tokenized gold, many traditional precious metals traders also support payment in cryptocurrencies. This gold exposure is mainly applicable to spot trading, and cryptocurrencies are only used as a payment method, rather than a fundamental change in the business model. In addition, this type of trading method usually requires a higher threshold for one-time investment, and many platforms trade products such as gold coins or gold medals. In addition to the value of gold itself, users may also need to have product identification and premium identification capabilities.

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

In addition to trading tokenized gold such as PAXG or XAUT, there are some centralized exchanges that offer different types of gold trading. For example, Bybit offers gold contracts for difference (CFDs), which allow traders to speculate on price changes of assets (such as gold) without actually owning the asset. This type of trading is similar to index contract trading in the financial market, that is, users only follow the trend of gold prices to open contract orders, but ultimately cannot deliver spot gold. Among the mainstream centralized exchanges, it seems that only Bybit offers similar products, but many traditional XAU/USD CFD platforms now also accept cryptocurrency deposits, such as FP Markets, Fusion Markets, easyMarkets, etc. This trading method is more suitable for professional traders who are familiar with gold and foreign exchange transactions rather than cryptocurrency investors.

In addition, although gold tokens have the attributes of RWA, the adoption of such products on mainstream DeFi lending platforms seems limited. In addition to PAXG, which can earn staking income through Morpho, leading protocols such as Aave and Compound do not accept gold tokens as native collateral. This may be due to several factors: first, there may be challenges in reliable and decentralized gold price oracles, which are crucial for liquidation mechanisms; second, potential regulatory uncertainties; third, the market demand for gold tokens as collateral may be relatively low compared to ETH or mainstream stablecoins.

In general, the most mainstream way for the crypto market to participate in gold asset exposure may still be to hold mainstream, highly liquid gold tokens such as PAXG or XAUT. In addition, although there are many similar tokenized gold products, due to the identification of issuers and transparency, users may have to consider the security issues involved when choosing these assets. Although buying physical gold directly through traditional precious metal dealers who accept cryptocurrency payments provides the most direct ownership, it is also accompanied by higher thresholds and potential product premium issues. In the field of DeFi, the participation methods of gold assets are still relatively limited, which may also be the difficulty of the deep integration of most RWA assets with on-chain finance.

When Bitcoin holders in the downward cycle begin to turn their attention to real gold, this is not only a footnote to the maturity of the crypto market, but also a value counterattack launched by digital gold against the real world.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

FT: Circle’s Push for Reversible Transactions Rattles Crypto Purists

FT: Circle’s Push for Reversible Transactions Rattles Crypto Purists

The post FT: Circle’s Push for Reversible Transactions Rattles Crypto Purists appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Circle’s proposal to enable reversible stablecoin transactions has triggered backlash, as critics argue it undermines blockchain’s foundational principle of immutability. The Push for Reversible Transactions Stablecoin issuer, Circle, has ignited controversy with its proposal to introduce reversible transactions—a concept that challenges one of the core tenets of blockchain technology: immutability. Circle president Heath Tarbert suggested […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ft-circles-push-for-reversible-transactions-rattles-crypto-purists/
EPNS
PUSH$0,02814-%3,92
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016621-%2,68
Core DAO
CORE$0,3764-%5,18
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 10:59
Share
Spot ETH ETFs: Decoding the Alarming Outflows Trend

Spot ETH ETFs: Decoding the Alarming Outflows Trend

BitcoinWorld Spot ETH ETFs: Decoding the Alarming Outflows Trend The world of cryptocurrency is dynamic, with daily shifts that can significantly impact investor sentiment. Recently, a notable trend has emerged concerning U.S. Spot ETH ETFs, which have now recorded their fourth consecutive day of net outflows. This sustained period of withdrawals signals a cautious approach from investors, prompting a closer look at what might be driving this shift. Decoding the Alarming Outflows Trend in Spot ETH ETFs On September 25, U.S. Spot ETH ETFs collectively saw a significant $251.2 million in net outflows. This figure, compiled by Trader T, underscores a consistent pattern where more money is leaving these exchange-traded funds than entering them. This isn’t an isolated incident; it marks the fourth trading day in a row that these funds have experienced a net reduction in assets. Breaking down the numbers further, Fidelity’s FETH was at the forefront of these withdrawals, accounting for a substantial $158.07 million in outflows. Following closely was Grayscale’s ETHE, which saw $30.27 million exit its holdings. Interestingly, the day concluded with no Spot ETH ETFs recording any net inflows, highlighting a widespread sentiment of withdrawal across the board. Why Are Investors Pulling Back from Spot ETH ETFs? Understanding the reasons behind these sustained outflows from Spot ETH ETFs is crucial for anyone tracking the crypto market. Several factors could be influencing investors’ decisions to withdraw their capital: Broader Market Volatility: The cryptocurrency market, known for its price swings, often sees investors de-risk during periods of uncertainty. Concerns about inflation, interest rate hikes, or global economic slowdowns can lead to a shift away from riskier assets like crypto. Profit-Taking: Some investors might be cashing out after earlier gains, especially if they entered positions when Ethereum’s price was lower. This natural cycle of investment often contributes to temporary outflows. Regulatory Scrutiny: The regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies in the U.S. remains complex and evolving. Ongoing discussions and potential new rules can create uncertainty, prompting investors to adopt a wait-and-see approach or reduce their exposure to Spot ETH ETFs. Alternative Investments: As other traditional markets or asset classes become more attractive, some capital might be reallocated away from crypto-focused products. These combined pressures contribute to the current environment of net outflows, reflecting a cautious stance among a segment of investors in Spot ETH ETFs. What is the Impact of Sustained Spot ETH ETF Outflows? A continuous trend of net outflows from Spot ETH ETFs can have several implications for both Ethereum and the broader crypto ecosystem. While not necessarily a definitive bearish signal, it does warrant attention: Potential Price Pressure on Ethereum: Significant withdrawals from ETFs can sometimes translate into selling pressure on the underlying asset, Ethereum. This is because ETF providers may need to sell ETH to meet redemption requests, potentially impacting its market price. Shifting Institutional Sentiment: These outflows might indicate a softening of institutional interest in Ethereum-based products, at least in the short term. Institutions often lead the way in adopting new financial instruments, and their movements in Spot ETH ETFs are closely watched. Market Confidence: A prolonged period of outflows could affect overall market confidence, leading to increased volatility or a more conservative outlook from other investors. Monitoring these trends provides valuable insights into the current health and future prospects of institutional engagement with Ethereum. Looking Ahead: What’s Next for Spot ETH ETFs? The current streak of outflows raises questions about the immediate future of Spot ETH ETFs. Will this trend reverse, or is it indicative of a longer-term shift in investor behavior? Several factors could influence the trajectory moving forward: Regulatory Clarity: Any significant progress or definitive guidance from U.S. regulators regarding crypto assets could restore investor confidence and potentially spur new inflows into Spot ETH ETFs. Ethereum Network Developments: Ongoing upgrades and improvements to the Ethereum network, such as scalability solutions or new use cases, could reignite interest and attract fresh capital. Broader Economic Environment: A more stable or favorable macroeconomic climate, characterized by lower inflation and clearer economic outlooks, might encourage investors to re-engage with risk assets like crypto. While the recent outflows present a challenge, the underlying technology and potential of Ethereum remain strong. The performance of Spot ETH ETFs will continue to be a key barometer for institutional sentiment in the crypto space. Summary: The fourth consecutive day of net outflows from U.S. Spot ETH ETFs, totaling $251.2 million on September 25, highlights a period of investor caution. Led by Fidelity’s FETH and Grayscale’s ETHE, these withdrawals reflect a complex interplay of market volatility, profit-taking, and regulatory uncertainties. While this trend warrants close observation, the future of Spot ETH ETFs will likely depend on evolving regulatory landscapes, Ethereum’s ongoing development, and broader economic conditions. Investors are encouraged to stay informed and monitor these critical indicators to make well-informed decisions. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly are Spot ETH ETFs? A1: Spot ETH ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) are investment vehicles that hold actual Ethereum (ETH) as their underlying asset. They allow investors to gain exposure to Ethereum’s price movements without directly owning or managing the cryptocurrency itself. Q2: What does “net outflows” mean in the context of ETFs? A2: Net outflows occur when the total value of shares redeemed by investors from an ETF is greater than the total value of new shares purchased. Essentially, more money is leaving the fund than is coming in. Q3: Is a fourth straight day of outflows from Spot ETH ETFs unusual? A3: While daily fluctuations are common, a sustained period of four consecutive days of significant net outflows is notable. It suggests a consistent trend of investor withdrawal or caution, rather than just a one-off event. Q4: How do Spot ETH ETF outflows affect the price of Ethereum? A4: When investors redeem shares from a Spot ETH ETF, the fund often has to sell some of its underlying Ethereum holdings to meet those redemptions. If these sales are substantial and sustained, they can contribute to downward pressure on Ethereum’s market price. Q5: What factors could reverse the trend of outflows for Spot ETH ETFs? A5: Several factors could trigger a reversal, including clearer regulatory guidance for cryptocurrencies in the U.S., positive developments on the Ethereum network (e.g., scalability, new applications), and an improvement in the broader macroeconomic environment that encourages investment in risk assets. Q6: Should I be concerned about these Spot ETH ETF outflows as an Ethereum investor? A6: While these outflows indicate caution among institutional investors, they are one of many market indicators. It’s important to consider them alongside other factors like Ethereum’s fundamental technology, development roadmap, and overall market sentiment. Diversification and a long-term perspective are generally recommended. If you found this analysis insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Stay informed about the evolving crypto landscape by spreading awareness. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Spot ETH ETFs: Decoding the Alarming Outflows Trend first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Ethereum
ETH$3.944,92-%2,06
Union
U$0,011238+%13,84
Nowchain
NOW$0,00514-%6,88
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 10:30
Share
ARK Invest Forecast Highlights $25 Trillion Crypto Market Cap, Here’s How Much Ethereum And XRP Will Be

ARK Invest Forecast Highlights $25 Trillion Crypto Market Cap, Here’s How Much Ethereum And XRP Will Be

Ark Invest, an American investment management firm, has recently shared a long-term forecast that envisions the Ethereum (ETH) price reaching the six-digit territory if the total crypto market capitalization surges to $25 trillion. Ark Invest also notes that Ethereum stands to be one of the biggest winners in this scenario, with XRP also set to […]
ARK
ARK$0,4101-%2,84
Capverse
CAP$0,11035-%4,06
SphereX
HERE$0,0002-%22,77
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/26 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

FT: Circle’s Push for Reversible Transactions Rattles Crypto Purists

Spot ETH ETFs: Decoding the Alarming Outflows Trend

ARK Invest Forecast Highlights $25 Trillion Crypto Market Cap, Here’s How Much Ethereum And XRP Will Be

Missed Official Trump’s Run? MoonBull Whitelist Ending Soon – Secure the Next Big Meme Coin

BlackRock shifts $185B model portfolios deeper into US stocks and AI