WhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives. By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.

NaamWHITE

PositieNo.205

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.00%

Circulerende voorraad650,000,000,000

Maximale voorraad1,000,000,000,000

Totale voorraad1,000,000,000,000

Circulatiesnelheid0.65%

Uitgiftedatum--

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit0.001644277479878745,2025-03-04

Laagste prijs0.000000247894022727,2024-10-01

Publieke blockchainETH

