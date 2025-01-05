VNTR

VentureMind AI is a groundbreaking platform at the intersection of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and robotics, designed to empower users with specialized AI tools, customizable AI agents, and remotely controlled robotic solutions. Built on the Solana blockchain and integrated with Theta Network, the platform delivers decentralized, AI driven solutions tailored for industries like construction, security, education, and entertainment.

NaamVNTR

PositieNo.1858

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.01%

Circulerende voorraad432,996,944

Maximale voorraad499,996,944

Totale voorraad499,996,944

Circulatiesnelheid0.8659%

Uitgiftedatum--

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit0.04324866066980628,2025-01-05

Laagste prijs0.001594912600171326,2025-03-11

Publieke blockchainSOL

Sector

Sociale media

Disclaimer: De door cmc verstrekte gegevens mogen niet worden beschouwd als beleggingsadvies.

Loading...