TAVA
ALTAVA is the leader in the rapidly growing virtual fashion industry, and they provide a vertical AI platform service focused on generating 3D assets for gaming, VR/AR, spatial computing, e-commerce and web integrations.
ALTAVA have worked with more than 40+ global luxury brands including LVMH, Fendi, Balmain, Prada, etc, for them to provide virtual experiences. Their shareholders include Animoca Brands, Netmarble, LG Electronics, SM Entertainment among others.
NaamTAVA
PositieNo.1156
Marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Marktaandeel%
Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.07%
Circulerende voorraad695,877,944.465572
Maximale voorraad0
Totale voorraad1,000,000,000
Circulatiesnelheid%
Uitgiftedatum--
De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--
Hoogste prijs ooit5.447659566153262,2022-07-07
Laagste prijs0.008411259153674097,2025-04-14
Publieke blockchainETH
