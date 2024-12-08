SUPRA
Supra is a MultiVM Layer 1 starting with MoveVM. Clocking in 500,000 TPS throughput on 300 globally distributed nodes with sub-second consensus latency, Supra is building the world's first vertically integrated, all-in-one blockchain. With native oracle price feeds, onchain randomness, cross-chain communication, and automation, as well as EVM and SolanaVM support coming soon; Supra provides developers everything they need on a unified platform to build Super dApps.
NaamSUPRA
PositieNo.484
Marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Marktaandeel%
Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.03%
Circulerende voorraad13,884,629,169.845306
Maximale voorraad100,000,000,000
Totale voorraad79,835,934,226.6122
Circulatiesnelheid0.1388%
Uitgiftedatum--
De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--
Hoogste prijs ooit0.07345197583389378,2024-12-08
Laagste prijs0.003851556430267199,2025-04-24
Publieke blockchainSUPRA
