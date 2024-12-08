SUPRA

Supra is a MultiVM Layer 1 starting with MoveVM. Clocking in 500,000 TPS throughput on 300 globally distributed nodes with sub-second consensus latency, Supra is building the world's first vertically integrated, all-in-one blockchain. With native oracle price feeds, onchain randomness, cross-chain communication, and automation, as well as EVM and SolanaVM support coming soon; Supra provides developers everything they need on a unified platform to build Super dApps.

NaamSUPRA

PositieNo.484

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.03%

Circulerende voorraad13,884,629,169.845306

Maximale voorraad100,000,000,000

Totale voorraad79,835,934,226.6122

Circulatiesnelheid0.1388%

Uitgiftedatum--

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit0.07345197583389378,2024-12-08

Laagste prijs0.003851556430267199,2025-04-24

Publieke blockchainSUPRA

Sector

Sociale media

Disclaimer: De door cmc verstrekte gegevens mogen niet worden beschouwd als beleggingsadvies.

SUPRA/USDT
Supra
----
--
24u hoog
--
24u laag
--
24u volume (SUPRA)
--
24-uurs bedrag (USDT)
--
Info
