Versity is designed as a virtual environment for real estate that's closely linked to the actual world. This platform aims to provide an engaging experience where users can really envision themselves in their potential new homes. They can explore different settings, tailor properties to their liking, and communicate directly with real estate professionals, all within this digital space. This approach intends to make the process of buying property more efficient by removing the usual constraints associated with physical distance and scheduling. Within this virtual world, the Sity token plays a central role. It is used as the primary means of exchange for all transactions, making it an integral part of Versity metaverse's economy, which is designed to mirror real-world operations but in a virtual landscape.

NaamSITY

PositieNo.7488

Marktkapitalisatie$0,00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0,00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)%0,00

Circulerende voorraad0

Maximale voorraad0

Totale voorraad534.285.749,11

Circulatiesnelheid%

Uitgiftedatum--

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit0.031978194092413904,2024-10-09

Laagste prijs0.000038610485086345,2025-05-28

Publieke blockchainBSC

Sector

Sociale media

