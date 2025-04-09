SHIFU

The memecoin world has lost its way.Chaotic, oversaturated, and chasing new hype every week without purpose. The space has lost its discipline, focus, and vision. Enter SHIFU, the Master of All. Born from the legacy of Shiba Inu and Imaginary Ones, SHIFU is more than a token—it’s a guiding force, a teacher, and a leader, bringing discipline, wisdom, and leadership to an unruly market. The Master of All has arrived.

NaamSHIFU

PositieNo.9158

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.00%

Circulerende voorraad0

Maximale voorraad100,000,000,000

Totale voorraad100,000,000,000

Circulatiesnelheid0%

Uitgiftedatum--

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit1516.7577502866668,2025-04-25

Laagste prijs0.000006932320616391,2025-04-09

Publieke blockchainETH

InleidingThe memecoin world has lost its way.Chaotic, oversaturated, and chasing new hype every week without purpose. The space has lost its discipline, focus, and vision. Enter SHIFU, the Master of All. Born from the legacy of Shiba Inu and Imaginary Ones, SHIFU is more than a token—it’s a guiding force, a teacher, and a leader, bringing discipline, wisdom, and leadership to an unruly market. The Master of All has arrived.

Sector

Sociale media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: De door cmc verstrekte gegevens mogen niet worden beschouwd als beleggingsadvies.