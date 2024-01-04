SCPT

With television progressively turning into a cord-cutting, digital experience, Script.TV is focused on delivering a unique, industry-defining experience, using blockchain technology. Although there are multiple options to consume content globally, Script.TV is the first to bring live television to the blockchain, with on-chain rewards through NFTs, gifts, and tokens by watching content every hour.

NaamSCPT

PositieNo.2292

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.01%

Circulerende voorraad680,808,006.4350024

Maximale voorraad1,000,000,000

Totale voorraad1,000,000,000

Circulatiesnelheid0.6808%

Uitgiftedatum--

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit0.06028412649211071,2024-03-13

Laagste prijs0.000031903065015402,2024-01-04

Publieke blockchainBSC

Sector

Sociale media

