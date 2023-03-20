RJV

Rejuve.AI is a decentralized, AI-driven longevity research network allowing people from all over the world to track their health data, receive valuable insights, contribute to cutting-edge longevity research, and earn rewards. Users contribute data in a mobile app in exchange for RJV tokens, which can be used to purchase health products & services (such as supplements, test kits, genome sequencing kits, wearables, etc.) at discounted member rates.

NaamRJV

PositieNo.1464

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.19%

Circulerende voorraad565,833,103

Maximale voorraad1,000,000,000

Totale voorraad1,000,000,000

Circulatiesnelheid0.5658%

Uitgiftedatum--

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit0.1467508749159545,2023-03-20

Laagste prijs0.004835064430905604,2025-03-11

Publieke blockchainETH

Sector

Sociale media

