RJV
Rejuve.AI is a decentralized, AI-driven longevity research network allowing people from all over the world to track their health data, receive valuable insights, contribute to cutting-edge longevity research, and earn rewards. Users contribute data in a mobile app in exchange for RJV tokens, which can be used to purchase health products & services (such as supplements, test kits, genome sequencing kits, wearables, etc.) at discounted member rates.
NaamRJV
PositieNo.1464
Marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Marktaandeel%
Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.19%
Circulerende voorraad565,833,103
Maximale voorraad1,000,000,000
Totale voorraad1,000,000,000
Circulatiesnelheid0.5658%
Uitgiftedatum--
De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--
Hoogste prijs ooit0.1467508749159545,2023-03-20
Laagste prijs0.004835064430905604,2025-03-11
Publieke blockchainETH
