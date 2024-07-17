RC
RebelCars.io is a groundbreaking Web3 car racing game ecosystem, developed by a visionary team with over two decades of expertise in CGI development, car racing, and gaming. Built with Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology,
RC seamlessly integrates AI Agents, Opponents and Metahumans, DeFi features for player-owned economies, and introduces unique Track Shares, allowing users to invest in race circuits like Monaco, Suzuka, Dubai, Monza +20 more to earn passive income.
The ecosystem powers the Crypto Racing Tournament series, a global decentralized racing venue with real rewards.
NaamRC
PositieNo.1786
Marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Marktaandeel%
Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.05%
Circulerende voorraad206,354,380
Maximale voorraad1,000,000,000
Totale voorraad1,000,000,000
Circulatiesnelheid0.2063%
Uitgiftedatum--
De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--
Hoogste prijs ooit0.04193738830921288,2024-07-17
Laagste prijs0.003116133063734695,2025-03-23
Publieke blockchainLAVA
