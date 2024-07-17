RC

RebelCars.io is a groundbreaking Web3 car racing game ecosystem, developed by a visionary team with over two decades of expertise in CGI development, car racing, and gaming. Built with Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology, RC seamlessly integrates AI Agents, Opponents and Metahumans, DeFi features for player-owned economies, and introduces unique Track Shares, allowing users to invest in race circuits like Monaco, Suzuka, Dubai, Monza +20 more to earn passive income. The ecosystem powers the Crypto Racing Tournament series, a global decentralized racing venue with real rewards.

NaamRC

PositieNo.1786

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.05%

Circulerende voorraad206,354,380

Maximale voorraad1,000,000,000

Totale voorraad1,000,000,000

Circulatiesnelheid0.2063%

Uitgiftedatum--

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit0.04193738830921288,2024-07-17

Laagste prijs0.003116133063734695,2025-03-23

Publieke blockchainLAVA

Sector

Sociale media

Disclaimer: De door cmc verstrekte gegevens mogen niet worden beschouwd als beleggingsadvies.

RC/USDT
Rebel Cars
24u hoog
--
24u laag
--
24u volume (RC)
--
24-uurs bedrag (USDT)
--
Loading...