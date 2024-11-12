RBTC1

Rocky Rabbit is an innovative blockchain-based gaming platform designed to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating cryptocurrency rewards with engaging gameplay. Set in a vibrant, dynamic world, players control animated rabbits who navigate through various challenges and competitions. RabBitcoin(RBTC1) is native token the game's economy, incentivizing participation, rewarding loyalty, and supporting the overall growth of the project.

NaamRBTC1

PositieNo.1205

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.00%

Circulerende voorraad7,437,500,000,000

Maximale voorraad21,000,000,000,000

Totale voorraad21,000,000,000,000

Circulatiesnelheid0.3541%

Uitgiftedatum--

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit0.000032687237820629,2024-11-12

Laagste prijs0.000000919028564733,2025-05-30

Publieke blockchainTONCOIN

Sector

Sociale media

