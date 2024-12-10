PEAQ

peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.

NaamPEAQ

PositieNo.360

Marktkapitalisatie$0,00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0,00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0,80%

Circulerende voorraad893 059 262,9933728

Maximale voorraad0

Totale voorraad4 277 477 843,6796036

Circulatiesnelheid%

Uitgiftedatum--

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit0.7533827025580973,2024-12-10

Laagste prijs0.0944989658924151,2025-03-13

Publieke blockchainPEAQEVM

Sector

Sociale media

Loading...