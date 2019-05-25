PCX

ChainX is a PoS consensus network developed on the Substrate framework. At present, the annualized rate of POS is about 60%. It is widely referred to as "Substrate's First Chain", and will become a Polkadot Parachain. The mainnet was released on May 25, 2019. As the first mainnet project, ChainX will build an asset gateway for the Polkadot Ecology. It has completed the BTC cross-chain and will gradually complete cross-chains for ETH, DOT, FIL, EOS and other assets. Chainx has also built the first Bitcoin smart contract platform, which provides a foundation for BTC-based Defi, stablecoin, Dapp and other applications.

NaamPCX

PositieNo.2242

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)1.18%

Circulerende voorraad12,505,374.7

Maximale voorraad21,000,000

Totale voorraad12,505,374.7

Circulatiesnelheid0.5954%

Uitgiftedatum2019-05-25 00:00:00

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit19.7293763557,2020-08-27

Laagste prijs0.025468986400567124,2025-04-08

Publieke blockchainPCX

Sector

Sociale media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: De door cmc verstrekte gegevens mogen niet worden beschouwd als beleggingsadvies.