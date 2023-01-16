PAW

$PAW is an ERC-20 token with a total supply of 1 quadrillion. Born on the Ethereum blockchain, $PAW is more than just a token; it's a thriving and vibrant part of the dynamic PawChain community. As $PAW continues to grow, it powers the PawChain ecosystem, enabling transactions and facilitating community governance. Our future goals for $PAW are both ambitious and promising. The token will evolve from its current status as an ERC-20 token to a truly cross-chain asset. $PAW is set to be at the heart of our Layer-2 solution, PawChain, linking all our utilities together. It will fuel our decentralized exchange, PawSwap, driving swaps and staking options. $PAW will also be central to our planned DeFi eCommerce marketplace, Payment Cards, Wallet Hardware and much more, enabling transactions in a seamless digital and physical world. With our Layer-3 solution, we aim to connect all chains together, driving a truly interconnected ecosystem. Thus, $PAW isn't just a token - it's a key piece in the puzzle of a decentralized future.

NaamPAW

PositieNo.1181

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.00%

Circulerende voorraad947,958,529,404,516

Maximale voorraad0

Totale voorraad1,000,000,000,000,000

Circulatiesnelheid%

Uitgiftedatum--

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit0.000064522413291757,2023-02-04

Laagste prijs0.000000000033609974,2023-01-16

Publieke blockchainETH

Inleiding$PAW is an ERC-20 token with a total supply of 1 quadrillion. Born on the Ethereum blockchain, $PAW is more than just a token; it's a thriving and vibrant part of the dynamic PawChain community. As $PAW continues to grow, it powers the PawChain ecosystem, enabling transactions and facilitating community governance. Our future goals for $PAW are both ambitious and promising. The token will evolve from its current status as an ERC-20 token to a truly cross-chain asset. $PAW is set to be at the heart of our Layer-2 solution, PawChain, linking all our utilities together. It will fuel our decentralized exchange, PawSwap, driving swaps and staking options. $PAW will also be central to our planned DeFi eCommerce marketplace, Payment Cards, Wallet Hardware and much more, enabling transactions in a seamless digital and physical world. With our Layer-3 solution, we aim to connect all chains together, driving a truly interconnected ecosystem. Thus, $PAW isn't just a token - it's a key piece in the puzzle of a decentralized future.

Sector

Sociale media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: De door cmc verstrekte gegevens mogen niet worden beschouwd als beleggingsadvies.

MEXC is jouw gemakkelijkste weg naar crypto. Ontdek 's werelds toonaangevende cryptobeurs voor het kopen, verhandelen en verdienen van crypto. Verhandel Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) en meer dan 3,000 altcoins.
Zoeken
Favorieten
PAW/USDT
PAW
----
--
24u hoog
--
24u laag
--
24u volume (PAW)
--
24-uurs bedrag (USDT)
--
Grafiek
Info
Orderboek
Markttransacties
Orderboek
Markttransacties
Orderboek
Markttransacties
Markttransacties
Spot
Openstaande orders（0）
Ordergeschiedenis
Handelsgeschiedenis
Openstaande posities (0)
MEXC is jouw gemakkelijkste weg naar crypto. Ontdek 's werelds toonaangevende cryptobeurs voor het kopen, verhandelen en verdienen van crypto. Verhandel Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) en meer dan 3,000 altcoins.
PAW/USDT
PAW
--
--‎--
24u hoog
--
24u laag
--
24u volume (PAW)
--
24-uurs bedrag (USDT)
--
Grafiek
Orderboek
Markttransacties
Info
Openstaande orders（0）
Ordergeschiedenis
Handelsgeschiedenis
Openstaande posities (0)
network_iconNetwerk abnormaal
Lijn 1
Online klantenservice
Loading...