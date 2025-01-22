ORDER

Orderly Network is an Omnichain orderbook and clearinghouse shared between different blockchains. Orderly offers spot and perpetual futures orderbooks across Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, Base and Near, while expanding to other blockchains. We operate as an infrastructure provider, onboarding brokers via our SDK. The brokers onboard different categories of traders - retail, professional and institutional. This is analogous to a decentralized CME, eventually with hundreds of brokers on top. The Orderly Chain, powered by OP stack and Celestia DA, is the clearinghouse that settles all trades across 20+ brokers on top of Orderly.

NaamORDER

PositieNo.820

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)4.80%

Circulerende voorraad252,127,507.64

Maximale voorraad1,000,000,000

Totale voorraad1,000,000,000

Circulatiesnelheid0.2521%

Uitgiftedatum--

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit0.3760795578853937,2025-01-22

Laagste prijs0.07981466770924103,2025-04-07

Publieke blockchainETH

Sector

Sociale media

